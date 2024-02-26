E.J. Kuiper Announced as New President and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

Baton Rouge, LA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive nationwide search, E.J. Kuiper has been selected as the next President and Chief Executive Officer and leader of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS). E.J. has spent the last 20 years as a leader in Catholic healthcare and will continue the progress and growth of the healthcare system when he transitions into the role on May 1, 2024.

“E.J. is an accomplished, proven and visionary leader with a commitment to Catholic healthcare,” said Bobby Yarborough, FMOLHS Board Chair. “His extensive experience driving operational excellence and dedication to high quality patient and team member experiences will serve our healthcare system well as we look towards the future.”

E.J. joins FMOLHS from CommonSpirit Health, where he served as CEO of the Midwest Division and was responsible for leading a division of 28 hospitals spanning four states with 14,000 employees, 1,600 physicians, a clinically integrated network and ACO. He looks forward to building upon the continued success of FMOLHS.

“Serving as President and CEO of FMOLHS provides a wonderful opportunity to lead a strong healthcare system dedicated to improving the lives of the patients and communities that we serve across the Gulf South,” said E.J. Kuiper. “I look forward to what the future holds and thoughtfully building upon the strategic vision set forth by my predecessors.”

“E.J. is a man of deep faith. He is an advocate for Catholic healthcare and the unique opportunities we have throughout our entire ministry to be the face of Christ to each person, especially those most in need,” said Sr. Laura Wolf, Chair of Franciscan Calais Ministries, which is the sponsor of FMLOHS. “We are confident that he will bring the vision and strength of service to this role that are essential for the long-term stability and growth of our ministry.”

E.J. will replace retiring President and CEO, Richard R. Vath, M.D., who has spent the last 40 years dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the people of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Prior to his role as CEO of CommonSpirit’s Midwest Division, E.J. served as CEO of the Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which included 9 hospitals, a nursing college and medical group with $1.4 billion in revenue. Scores in the top quartile for patient and employee satisfaction and quality measures are hallmarks of his leadership.

Originally from the Netherlands, E.J. was recruited by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1991 to serve as a physical therapist at a hospital in Florida. He was recognized as a rising star in the health system and after serving in progressive leadership roles, he ultimately became COO of the facility.

E.J. received his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine in Florida and his Master of Science in Health Science and Health Services Administration from Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and was recognized as one of 101 Academic Medical Center CEOs to watch in 2023 by Becker’s Hospital Review.

