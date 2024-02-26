Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that the Company will participate in a roundtable presentation at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will last approximately 35 minutes.



Brandywine’s presentation can be accessed live via webcast at:

https://kvgo.com/2024-global-property-ceo-conference/brandywine-march

The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will expire Friday, April 5, 2024. In addition, the webcast can be accessed via a link on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

