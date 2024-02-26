Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Issues 2024 Guidance

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):



Net sales of $494.3 million for the quarter, down 1% reflecting the impact of an extra week in the prior year period, up 3% excluding this impact

Record diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.60 for the quarter, up 182% compared to $0.57

Record adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.57 for the quarter, up 55% compared to $1.01

Generated $60 million of cash from operating activities; repaid $30 million of debt and repurchased $15 million of its shares during the quarter

For full year 2023, achieved diluted EPS of $4.10, adjusted diluted EPS* of $4.54 and record net sales of $1.93 billion



COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We delivered record profits and robust cash flow in the fourth quarter. These results were driven by the continued improvement of our gross margin, which increased 780 basis points year-over-year. As a result, we achieved fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.57, which increased 55% over last year. Net sales declined 1% in the quarter due to a comparison to the prior year period that included an extra week. We estimate the extra week in the fourth quarter of 2022 contributed $19 million in net sales for that period. Excluding this impact, net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have increased 3%.

“In addition, we had another quarter of healthy cash flow, with cash from operations of $60 million. Over the last few quarters, we focused on reducing our debt, repaying $30 million in the quarter and $159 million in the year. During the fourth quarter, we also acquired $15 million of our stock under our share repurchase program at an average price of $76.

“These results were only made possible by the effort of our incredible group of Contributors who continue to work tirelessly to drive innovation for both our customers and installers.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $494.3 million, down 1% compared to net sales of $501.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $194.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 39.3% of net sales, compared to $157.8 million, or 31.5% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin* was 39.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 32.8% in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $117.0 million, or 23.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $125.0 million, or 24.9% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $118.1 million, or 23.9% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $113.4 million, or 22.6% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS was $1.60 in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 182% compared to diluted EPS of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $1.57 in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 55% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.01 in the same quarter last year. The fourth quarter of 2022 included an extra week, which we estimate benefitted diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS* by $0.08.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Light Duty $ 385.9 $ 386.2 -0 % 16.6 % 9.4 % 720 bps Heavy Duty $ 57.4 $ 65.4 -12 % 6.8 % 9.6 % -280 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 51.0 $ 49.6 3 % 15.7 % 17.2 % -150 bps

Full Year Financ ial Results

The Company reported full year 2023 net sales of $1,929.8 million, up 11% compared to net sales of $1,733.7 million in the prior year.

Gross profit was $685.4 million in 2023, or 35.5% of net sales, compared to $564.5 million, or 32.6% of net sales, in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin* was 36.1% in 2023 compared to 33.2% in the prior year.

SG&A expenses were $470.7 million, or 24.4% of net sales, in 2023 compared to $393.4 million, or 22.7% of net sales, for the prior year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $464.0 million, or 24.0% of net sales, in 2023, compared to $367.7 million, or 21.2% of net sales, in the prior year.

Diluted EPS was $4.10 in 2023, up 6% compared to diluted EPS of $3.85 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $4.54 in 2023, down 5% compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $4.76 in the prior year. The prior year included an extra week, which we estimate benefitted diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS* by $0.08.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) FY 2023 FY 2022 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Light Duty $ 1,462.5 $ 1,425.9 3 % 12.8 % 11.9 % 90 bps Heavy Duty $ 256.9 $ 258.2 -1 % 5.6 % 11.5 % -590 bps Specialty Vehicle1 $ 210.4 $ 49.6 324 % 15.0 % 17.2 % -220 bps 1 FY 2022 results reflect partial period from date of acquisition on October 4, 2022.

2024 Guidance

The Company expects 2024 full year net sales growth in the range of 3% to 5% over 2023, diluted EPS in the range of $4.71 to $5.01, and adjusted diluted EPS* in the range of $5.40 to $5.70. This guidance assumes a tax rate of 24%, includes the impact of recent cost reduction actions and excludes any potential impacts from future acquisitions and divestitures, supply chain disruptions, significant inflation and interest rate changes, and share repurchases.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.* 12/31/22 Pct. * Net sales $ 494,296 100.0 $ 501,281 100.0 Cost of goods sold 300,074 60.7 343,507 68.5 Gross profit 194,222 39.3 157,774 31.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 116,982 23.7 125,002 24.9 Income from operations 77,240 15.6 32,772 6.5 Interest expense, net 11,328 2.3 10,442 2.1 Other income, net (446 ) (0.1 ) (605 ) (0.1 ) Income before income taxes 66,358 13.4 22,935 4.6 Provision for income taxes 16,074 3.3 5,099 1.0 Net income $ 50,284 10.2 $ 17,836 3.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.60 $ 0.57 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,511 31,494





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.* 12/31/22 Pct. * Net sales $ 1,929,788 100.0 $ 1,733,749 100.0 Cost of goods sold 1,244,365 64.5 1,169,299 67.4 Gross profit 685,423 35.5 564,450 32.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 470,663 24.4 393,402 22.7 Income from operations 214,760 11.1 171,048 9.9 Interest expense, net 48,061 2.5 15,582 0.9 Other income, net (1,804 ) (0.1 ) (735 ) (0.0 ) Income before income taxes 168,503 8.7 156,201 9.0 Provision for income taxes 39,244 2.0 34,652 2.0 Net income $ 129,259 6.7 $ 121,549 7.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.10 $ 3.85 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,533 31,543

* Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) 12/31/23 12/31/22 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,814 $ 46,034 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,518 and $1,363 526,867 427,385 Inventories 637,375 755,901 Prepaids and other current assets 32,653 39,800 Total current assets 1,233,709 1,269,120 Property, plant and equipment, net 160,113 148,477 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,476 109,977 Goodwill 443,889 443,035 Intangible assets, net 301,556 322,409 Other assets 49,664 48,768 Total assets $ 2,292,407 $ 2,341,786 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 176,664 $ 179,819 Accrued compensation 23,971 19,490 Accrued customer rebates and returns 204,495 192,116 Revolving credit facility 92,760 239,363 Current portion of long-term debt 15,625 12,500 Other accrued liabilities 33,636 35,007 Total current liabilities 547,151 678,295 Long-term debt 467,239 482,464 Long-term operating lease liabilities 91,262 98,221 Other long-term liabilities 9,627 28,349 Deferred tax liabilities, net 8,925 11,826 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 31,299,770 and 31,430,632 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively 313 314 Additional paid-in capital 101,045 88,750 Retained earnings 1,069,435 956,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,590 ) (3,303 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,168,203 1,042,631 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,292,407 $ 2,341,786





Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Cash provided by operating activities $ 59,648 $ 12,344 $ 208,758 $ 41,688 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 13,943 $ 13,546 $ 54,729 $ 44,677 Capital expenditures $ 11,032 $ 14,103 $ 43,968 $ 37,883

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.

Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23* 12/31/22* 12/31/23* 12/31/22* Net income (GAAP) $ 50,284 $ 17,836 $ 129,259 $ 121,549 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 5,481 5,082 21,817 14,070 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 493 13,199 15,373 22,736 Capitalized debt issuance fee write-off [3] — 151 — 151 Executive transition services expense [4] — — 1,801 — Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [5] (7,069 ) — (20,469 ) — Tax adjustment (related to above items) [6] 285 (4,450 ) (4,606 ) (8,375 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 49,474 $ 31,818 $ 143,175 $ 150,131 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.60 $ 0.57 $ 4.10 $ 3.85 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.17 0.16 0.69 0.45 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.02 0.42 0.49 0.72 Capitalized debt issuance fee write-off [3] — 0.00 — 0.00 Executive transition services expense [4] — — 0.06 — Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [5] (0.22 ) — (0.65 ) — Tax adjustment (related to above items) [6] 0.01 (0.14 ) (0.15 ) (0.27 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.57 $ 1.01 $ 4.54 $ 4.76 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,511 31,494 31,533 31,543

* Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.** 12/31/22 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 194,222 39.3 $ 157,774 31.5 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 7 0.0 6,719 1.3 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 194,229 39.3 $ 164,493 32.8 Net sales $ 494,296 $ 501,281





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.** 12/31/22 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 685,423 35.5 $ 564,450 32.6 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 11,813 0.6 11,070 0.6 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 697,236 36.1 $ 575,520 33.2 Net sales $ 1,929,788 $ 1,733,749





Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.** 12/31/22 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 116,982 23.7 $ 125,002 24.9 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (5,481 ) (1.1 ) (5,082 ) (1.0 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (486 ) (0.1 ) (6,480 ) (1.3 ) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [5] 7,069 1.4 — — Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 118,084 23.9 $ 113,440 22.6 Net sales $ 494,296 $ 501,281





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.** 12/31/22 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 470,663 24.4 $ 393,402 22.7 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (21,817 ) (1.1 ) (14,070 ) (0.8 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (3,560 ) (0.2 ) (11,666 ) (0.7 ) Executive transition services expense [4] (1,801 ) (0.1 ) — — Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [5] 20,469 1.1 — — Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 463,954 24.0 $ 367,666 21.2 Net sales $ 1,929,788 $ 1,733,749





Adjusted Other Income, Net: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.** 12/31/22 Pct.** Other income, net (GAAP) $ 446 0.1 $ 605 0.1 Capitalized debt issuance fee write-off [3] — — 151 0.0 Adjusted other income, net (Non-GAAP) $ 446 0.1 $ 756 0.2 Net sales $ 494,296 $ 501,281





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/23 Pct.** 12/31/22 Pct.** Other income, net (GAAP) $ 1,804 0.1 $ 735 0.0 Capitalized debt issuance fee write-off [3] — — 151 0.0 Adjusted other income, net (Non-GAAP) $ 1,804 0.1 $ 886 0.1 Net sales $ 1,929,788 $ 1,733,749

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

[1] – Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.5 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $21.8 million pretax (or $16.4 million after tax) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and were included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Such costs were $5.1 million pretax (or $3.8 million after tax) during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $14.1 million pretax (or $10.7 million after tax) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and were included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

[2] – Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations, inventory fair value adjustments and facility consolidation and start-up expenses. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs, other facility consolidation expenses and inventory fair value adjustments of $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $11.8 million pretax (or $8.9 million after tax), respectively. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations and facility consolidation and start-up expenses of $0.5 million pretax (or $0.4 million after tax) and $3.6 million pretax (or $2.8 million after tax), respectively.

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs, other facility consolidation expenses and inventory fair value adjustments of $6.7 million pretax (or $5.1 million after tax) and $11.1 million pretax (or $8.4 million after tax), respectively. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions and facility consolidation and start-up expenses of $6.5 million pretax (or $4.9 million after tax) and $11.7 million pretax (or $9.4 million after tax), respectively.

[3] – Capitalized debt issuance fee write-off totaled $0.2 million (or $0.1 million after tax) during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

[4] – Executive transition service expenses represents an accrual for costs required to be paid under an agreement in connection with the planned transition of our Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman, and other professional services rendered in connection with the execution of the agreement. The expense was $1.8 million pretax (or $1.4 million after tax) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

[5] – Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration represents the change to our estimates of ultimate earnout payment amounts for a previously completed acquisition based on projections of financial performance compared to the target amounts defined in the purchase agreement and totaled $7.1 million pretax (or $5.3 million after tax) and $20.5 million pretax (or $15.5 million after tax) during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

[6] – Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above, and totaled $0.3 million and $(4.6) million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $(4.5) million and $(8.4) million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.

2024 Guidance:

The Company provided the following guidance ranges related to their fiscal 2024 outlook:

Year Ending 12/31/2024 (unaudited) Low End* High End* Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 4.71 $ 5.01 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization 0.70 0.70 Pretax acquisition transaction and other costs 0.05 0.05 Pretax reduction in workforce costs 0.12 0.12 Tax adjustment (related to above items) (0.18 ) (0.18 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 5.40 $ 5.70 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,500 31,500

*Data may not add due to rounding.