Black Rock Coffee Bar Unveils its Delicious Spring Drink Collection to Celebrate the Season

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the days become longer and the weather gets warmer, Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its enchanting Spring Drink Collection, available from March 2nd to April 30th across all 130-plus locations. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and inspired by the fresh flavors of the season, this limited-time lineup promises to delight coffee aficionados and flavor enthusiasts alike.

Black Rock’s new Spring Drink offerings include:

Strawberry Blondie: Silky smooth espresso combined with a fruity and creamy taste. Reminiscent of strawberries and cream. Our full-bodied espresso stirred into strawberry and white chocolate flavoring then combined with whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request. This creation is sure to evoke memories of leisurely spring afternoons.

Coconut Irish Latte: Indulge in the velvety fusion of Black Rock’s Old Town espresso mixed with hints of vanilla, coconut, and cream, combined with 2% milk in a harmonious marriage of flavors. Alternative milks available upon request.

Passion Fruit Strawberry Green Iced Tea with Dragon Fruit: A tropical blend of passion fruit and strawberry topped with dragon fruit. Passion fruit and strawberry flavoring is shaken into Black Rock’s green tea, poured over ice and garnished with dragon fruit.

Mai Tai: A vibrant medley of red raspberry, lime, and mango infused with Black Rock’s original Fuel Energy Drink topped with a splash of orange juice. Served over ice or available frozen.

Spring Roast: This limited-edition roast is a harmony of medium roast, boasting hints of dark chocolate, roasted almonds, and honey. This blend encapsulated the essence of spring mornings, promising a rich and flavorful experience with every cup.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, has more than 130 stores in the U.S. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 130 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

