SATO develops its OmaSATO digital service – enhanced user experience and more information about resident’s own home

SATO Corporation

Press release 27.2.2024 at 9:00 am





SATO has updated its OmaSATO digital service based on residents’ wishes. The company aims to provide a comprehensive and seamless digital management of housing-related matters.

SATO has revamped OmaSATO, its digital service for residents. The service allows residents to manage a comprehensive range of housing-related matters digitally. The aim of the development work has been to make it easier for residents to handle as many matters as possible directly through OmaSATO. With the update, OmaSATO provides a better user experience and comprehensive information related to one's own housing. The development of the service will continue based on the residents’ wishes and available data.

As a result of the update, the OmaSATO user interface has been completely redesigned. The navigation, page structure and layout have been given a new look, making the service smooth and intuitive to use. In addition, technical updates were made to ensure the service’s reliability and quicker communication for residents.

OmaSATO is under constant development

Further development of the OmaSATO online service has been carried out in collaboration with residents, developers, and designers. The aim has been to listen to the residents, but also to utilize new digital opportunities in development. The update has resulted in a more comprehensive and user-friendly digital service channel for handling housing-related matters.

"We want to provide residents with an easy and clear digital platform to manage all aspects of living in a SATOhome. Following the update, more and more of our services can be found in OmaSATO. With all services in one place, our residents know where their information is, and it will be even easier for them to handle their matters with us. Our residents can use OmaSATO to report a defect, but they can also see how to book a sauna turn or monitor their water consumption or the temperature in their apartment," says Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer at SATO.

The importance of the service is reflected in the fact that most of SATO's residents have already adopted the service.

The development of the OmaSATO online service continues. SATO aims to provide its residents with even better service and information related to housing. Future development steps have already been identified based on user feedback and data gathered from the service.

SATO's investment in customer experience has paid off, as seen in the latest customer satisfaction survey. The company has succeeded in significantly improving the customer experience and the Net Promoter Score (NPS) has reached a record high. SATO continues its commitment to meeting its customers' needs and constantly strives to improve its services.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer, SATO Corporation, tel. 020 134 4360

Email addresses: firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Media inquiries:

Communications Manager Marjaana Kivioja, SATO Corporation, tel. 0400 773 181

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en.