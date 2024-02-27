Inside information: SATO Corporation announces tender offer regarding outstanding EUR 350,000,000 notes due 24 February 2028

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 27 February 2024 at 9:55am

SATO Corporation has today announced an invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 350,000,000 1.375 per cent notes due 24 February 2028 (ISIN: XS2233121792) to tender such notes for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 50 million.



The Tender Offer for the notes will be priced via an unmodified Dutch auction procedure with a minimum purchase price of 87,500 per cent. Expiration of the Tender Offer will be 15.00 CET on 5 March 2024 and settlement is expected to be on 8 March 2024. Details of the Tender Offer, the pricing mechanism and the timeline are available in the launch announcement via Euronext Dublin and the tender offer memorandum is available via the tender agent https://deals.is.kroll.com/SATO .

For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone: +358 201 134 4226

Henry Lindqvist, Group Treasurer, phone +358 50 317 2352

www.sato.fi/en

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.