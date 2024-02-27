Privia Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Achieved All 2023 Operating and Financial Guidance Metrics

Implemented Providers +19.4% compared to Year-End 2022

Introduces Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Proactive Steps to Limit Downside Risk Arrangements in Current Medicare Advantage Environment for More Favorable Contract Structures and Margin Contribution

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company achieved each of its full-year guidance metrics for 2023, as highlighted below.

Full-Year Performance

For the Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022 Change (%) Total revenue $ 1,657.7 $ 1,356.7 22.2 % Gross profit $ 353.8 $ 302.3 17.0 % Operating income (loss) $ 20.6 $ (19.1 ) nm Net income (loss)a $ 23.1 $ (8.6 ) nm Non-GAAP adjusted net incomeb $ 81.5 $ 63.7 27.9 % Net income (loss) per share $ 0.20 $ (0.08 ) nm Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.64 $ 0.52 23.1 % a. Net income for full-year 2023 included $37.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $7.9 million in legal, non-recurring, and other expenses. Net loss for full-year 2022 included $67.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $8.0 million in legal, non-recurring, and other expenses. b. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Highlights from 2023 include:

Record new provider signings with Implemented Providers increasing 19.4% from year-end 2022;

Gross provider retention of 98+%;

Strong fee-for-service collections, value-based care performance and new markets growth offset an approximate $110 million Practice Collections headwind due to the restructuring of a capitation contract announced in 1Q’23;

Three new market entries – Connecticut, South Carolina and Washington;

Strong Platform Contribution performance helped absorb incremental new market entry costs; and

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 18.7% compared to full-year 2022.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

For the Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2023

2022

Change (%) Implemented Providers 4,305 3,606 19.4 % Value-Based Care Attributed Lives 1,120,000 856,000 30.8 % Practice Collections $ 2,839.0 $ 2,424.1 17.1 % Care Margin $ 359.2 $ 305.6 17.5 % Platform Contribution $ 173.5 $ 148.5 16.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 72.2 $ 60.9 18.7 %

Full-Year 2023 Actual Performance versus Guidance

Initial FY 2023 Guidancec Updated FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023 ($ in millions) Low High at January 8, 2024 Actual Implemented Providers 4,050 4,150 Above High End 4,305 Attributed Lives 1,050,000 1,150,000 Midpoint 1,120,000 Practice Collections $ 2,700 $ 2,850 Midpoint $ 2,839.0 GAAP Revenue $ 1,550 $ 1,650 Mid to High End $ 1,657.7 Care Margin $ 350 $ 365 Mid to High End $ 359.2 Platform Contribution $ 160 $ 168 Above High End $ 173.5 Adjusted EBITDAd $ 70 $ 74 Mid to High End $ 72.2 c. Management had not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit and Net Income. This is because the Company could not have predicted with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that have arisen. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the directly comparable GAAP measures. d. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter Performance

For the Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

Change (%) Total revenue $ 440.8 $ 364.4 21.0 % Gross profit $ 90.0 $ 79.2 13.6 % Operating income $ 1.4 $ 2.2 nm Net incomee $ 2.8 $ 17.8 nm Non-GAAP adjusted net incomef $ 20.3 $ 16.1 26.1 % Net income per share $ 0.02 0.14 nm Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.13 15.4 % e. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $11.7 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $2.4 million in legal and other expenses. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $9.2 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $1.7 million in legal and other expenses. f. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2023

2022

Change (%) Practice Collections $ 756.6 $ 634.8 19.2 % Care Margin $ 91.5 $ 80.1 14.2 % Platform Contribution $ 42.3 $ 39.1 8.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.3 $ 14.3 21.1 %

Capital Resources and Cash Flow

The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2023 included $389.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $348.0 million and no debt at December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $80.8 million compared to $47.2 million in the prior year (+71.2%). Capital expenditures were $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.1 million in the prior year. The Company invested $42.9 million in 2023 on business acquisitions to enter new states.

2024 Financial and Business Outlook g h i

Privia Health’s key actions and areas of focus in 2024 include:

Increasing density and scale in existing geographies through organic provider growth;

Limiting downside-risk arrangements in a challenging Medicare Advantage (MA) market; Renegotiating MA capitation arrangements for more favorable contract structures and margin contribution expected to reduce capitated practice collections by approximately $198 million year-over-year due to revenue recognition rules as 19,900 attributed lives move to upside/downside risk arrangements; Exiting Delaware ACO (~12,000 attributed lives in the Medicare Shared Savings Program), effective January 1, 2024;

Achieving operating leverage to drive Adjusted EBITDA growth, and converting 80% of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment); and

Continuing to pursue business development efforts to enter new states and increase overall addressable market.

The Company’s 2024 operating and financial guidance is as follows:

FY 2023 FY 2024 Guidanceg Y-Y % Change from FY 2023 ($ in millions) Actual Low High Low High Implemented Providers 4,305 4,650 4,750 8.0 % 10.3 % Attributed Lives 1,120,000 1,150,000 1,200,000 2.7 % 7.1 % Practice Collections $ 2,839.0 $ 2,775 $ 2,875 (2.3 )% 1.3 % GAAP Revenue $ 1,657.7 $ 1,600 $ 1,675 (3.5 )% 1.0 % Care Margin $ 359.2 $ 388 $ 400 8.0 % 11.4 % Platform Contribution $ 173.5 $ 180 $ 188 3.8 % 8.4 % Adjusted EBITDAh $ 72.2 $ 85 $ 90 17.7 % 24.6 %

Practice Collections guidance includes reduction of approximately $198 million from renegotiated Medicare Advantage capitation agreements, and assumes minimal year-over-year increase in Shared Savings accruals

Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes approximately $10-12 million in start-up costs for new geographies announced in last 15 months

Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $1 million in full-year 2024

Approximately 80% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in FY 2024

Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 27-28%





g. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit and Net Income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures h. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases. i. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(j)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 440,828 $ 364,424 $ 1,657,737 $ 1,356,660 Operating expenses: Provider expense 349,378 284,368 1,298,573 1,051,040 Cost of platform 52,409 43,343 197,663 170,838 Sales and marketing 6,249 5,173 24,732 19,741 General and administrative 29,600 28,156 109,587 129,592 Depreciation and amortization 1,772 1,135 6,533 4,571 Total operating expenses 439,408 362,175 1,637,088 1,375,782 Operating income (loss) 1,420 2,249 20,649 (19,122 ) Interest (income) expense, net (2,848 ) (1,152 ) (8,372 ) (542 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,268 3,401 29,021 (18,580 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,944 (13,447 ) 7,993 (6,516 ) Net income (loss) 2,324 16,848 21,028 (12,064 ) Less: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (514 ) (928 ) (2,051 ) (3,479 ) Net income (loss) income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 2,838 $ 17,776 $ 23,079 $ (8,585 ) Net income (loss) income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ (0.08 ) Net income (loss) income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 118,109,663 114,364,180 116,731,406 110,695,266 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 124,831,553 124,142,657 124,686,067 110,695,266

(j) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(k)

(in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,511 $ 347,992 Accounts receivable 290,768 189,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,525 14,366 Total current assets 700,804 551,962 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,325 3,386 Right-of-use asset 6,612 8,089 Intangible assets, net 107,630 57,387 Goodwill 138,749 126,938 Deferred tax asset 35,200 40,368 Other non-current assets 8,580 4,683 Total non-current assets 299,096 240,851 Total assets $ 999,900 $ 792,813 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 57,831 $ 52,837 Provider liability 326,078 208,424 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,043 3,013 Total current liabilities 386,952 264,274 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,246 8,490 Other non-current liabilities 313 1,000 Total non-current liabilities 5,559 9,490 Total liabilities 392,511 273,764 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,182 1,148 Additional paid-in capital 753,869 714,639 Accumulated deficit (193,614 ) (216,693 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 561,437 499,094 Non-controlling interest 45,952 19,955 Total stockholders’ equity 607,389 519,049 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 999,900 $ 792,813

(k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(l)

(in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 21,028 $ (12,064 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,174 1,220 Amortization of intangibles 5,359 3,351 Amortization of debt issuance costs — 687 Stock-based compensation 37,098 67,359 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 7,465 (7,004 ) Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable (96,877 ) (72,202 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,159 ) (5,669 ) Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset (2,418 ) 1,383 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,994 6,852 Provider liability 113,367 67,716 Operating lease liabilities (3,214 ) (2,433 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,032 ) (2,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 80,785 47,196 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (113 ) (104 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (42,858 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (42,971 ) (104 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of non-controlling interest (5,694 ) — Proceeds from non-controlling interest 659 125 Repayment of note payable — (33,250 ) Proceeds from exercised stock options 8,740 13,448 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,705 (19,677 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 41,519 27,415 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 347,992 320,577 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 389,511 $ 347,992 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 40 $ 713 Income taxes paid $ 1,040 $ 307

(l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022

FFS-patient care $ 272,343 $ 231,624 $ 976,688 $ 869,165 FFS-administrative services 29,741 23,018 113,154 94,929 Capitated revenue 85,248 57,687 338,729 218,463 Shared savings 39,838 42,319 170,143 132,615 Care management fees (PMPM) 10,615 8,023 50,519 35,541 Other revenue 3,043 1,754 8,504 5,947 Total Revenue $ 440,828 $ 364,425 $ 1,657,737 $ 1,356,660

The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2023 2022 Balance, beginning of period $ 28,617 $ — Incurred health care costs Current year 334,383 218,199 Prior years 2,436 — Total claims incurred $ 336,819 $ 218,199 Claims Paid Current year $ (270,810 ) $ (189,582 ) Prior years (27,488 ) — Total claims paid $ (298,298 ) $ (189,582 ) Balance, end of period $ 67,138 $ 28,617

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(m)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022

Implemented Providers(n) 4,305 3,606 4,305 3,606 Attributed Lives(o) 1,120,000 856,000 1,120,000 856,000 Practice Collections(p) $ 756.6 $ 634.8 $ 2,839.0 $ 2,424.1 (m)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (n)Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (o)Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period. (p)Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (q)(r)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Care Margin $ 91,450 $ 80,056 $ 359,164 $ 305,620 Platform Contribution $ 42,282 $ 39,089 $ 173,481 $ 148,540 Platform Contribution Margin 46.2 % 48.8 % 48.3 % 48.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,279 $ 14,265 $ 72,228 $ 60,852 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.9 % 17.8 % 20.1 % 19.9 % (q)In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows: Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.

Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.

Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (r)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(s)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 440,828 $ 364,424 $ 1,657,737 $ 1,356,660 Provider expense (349,378 ) (284,368 ) (1,298,573 ) (1,051,040 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,477 ) (842 ) (5,359 ) (3,351 ) Gross Profit $ 89,973 $ 79,214 $ 353,805 $ 302,269 Amortization of intangible assets 1,477 842 5,359 3,351 Care margin $ 91,450 $ 80,056 $ 359,164 $ 305,620 (s)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(t)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 440,828 $ 364,424 $ 1,657,737 $ 1,356,660 Provider expense (349,378 ) (284,368 ) (1,298,573 ) (1,051,040 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,477 ) (842 ) (5,359 ) (3,351 ) Gross Profit 89,973 79,214 353,805 302,269 Amortization of intangible assets 1,477 842 5,359 3,351 Cost of platform (52,409 ) (43,343 ) (197,663 ) (170,838 ) Stock-based compensation(u) 3,241 2,376 11,980 13,758 Platform Contribution $ 42,282 $ 39,089 $ 173,481 $ 148,540 (t)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (u)Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included under Cost of Platform.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(v)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,838 $ 17,776 $ 23,079 $ (8,585 ) Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (514 ) (928 ) (2,051 ) (3,479 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,944 (13,447 ) 7,993 (6,516 ) Interest expense (2,848 ) (1,152 ) (8,372 ) (542 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,772 1,135 6,533 4,571 Stock-based compensation 11,669 9,175 37,098 67,359 Other expenses(w) 2,418 1,706 7,948 8,044 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,279 $ 14,265 $ 72,228 $ 60,852 (v)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (w)Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, legal, severance and certain non-recurring costs. Employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises of $1.6 million and $3.2 million were recorded for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(x)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023

2022 2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,838 $ 17,776 $ 23,079 $ (8,585 ) Stock-based compensation 11,669 9,175 37,098 67,359 Intangible amortization expense 1,477 842 5,359 3,351 Provision for (benefit from) income tax 1,944 (13,447 ) 7,993 (6,516 ) Other expenses(y) 2,418 1,706 7,948 8,044 Adjusted net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 20,346 $ 16,052 $ 81,477 $ 63,653 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.69 $ 0.58 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.64 $ 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 118,109,663 114,364,180 116,731,406 110,695,266 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 124,924,442 124,142,657 125,084,821 122,952,853 (x)Any slight variations in totals due to rounding. (y)Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, legal, severance and certain non-recurring costs. Employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises of $1.6 million and $3.2 million were recorded for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



