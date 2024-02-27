Purple Biotech Presents Data of its Phase 1 Head & Neck Cancer of NT219 in combination with Cetuximab at ESMO TAT Congress 2024

NT219 was well tolerated

Anti-tumor activity at relevant higher dose levels observed with 29% Objective Response Rate (ORR) and 71% Disease Control Rate (DCR)

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that harness the power of the tumor microenvironment to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced clinical results from its Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of NT219 in combination with cetuximab in the treatment of patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer (R/M SCCHN).

The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies (ESMO TAT) Congress 2024 in Paris on Monday, February 26, 2024 by Dr. Ari Rosenberg, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, clinical investigator in the study, and member of Purple Biotech’s Head & Neck Cancer Scientific Advisory Board, in an oral presentation titled “Interim results of a Phase 1/2 trial of NT219 in combination with cetuximab in patients with advanced/metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)”.

The Phase 1/2 dose escalation study (NCT04474470) evaluated NT219 as a monotherapy in various indications and in combination with cetuximab in the treatment of R/M SCCHN and colorectal cancer.

As of cut-off date of January 25, 2024:

Seventeen patients with R/M SCCHN were enrolled in the combination arm of NT219 + cetuximab. The median number of prior lines of therapy was 2 and 94% of the patients received prior immunotherapy.



Safety profile was well tolerated and manageable including at 100 mg/kg. Most frequent treatment emergent adverse events (AEs) were infusion related reactions and nausea, and no treatment-related Grade 4/5 AEs were observed.



Pharmacokinetic analysis demonstrated dose dependent increase in NT219 plasma concentrations.



Fifteen patients were evaluable for efficacy, 7 of whom were at the relevant highest dose levels of 50 and 100 mg/kg in which anti-tumor activity was observed. Out of these 7 patients, 2 had confirmed partial responses and 3 stable diseases (all patients with partial response and stable disease have HPV negative disease), representing a 29% ORR and 71% DCR. Median follow-up across all dose levels is 9.4 months (95% CI: 3.4-10.0, 8 out of 15 patients remaining in follow up).

The Company recently reported NT219’s recommended Phase 2 dose of 100 mg/kg.

“We were encouraged to see anti-tumor activity in HPV negative patients,” said Dr. Michael Schickler, Purple Biotech’s Head of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. “There is an unmet medical need for patients in second- and third-line R/M SCCHN, most of them having HPV negative disease, with relatively short survival of less than nine months. NT219 should continue to be tested to establish better treatment options for this patient population.”

“These positive data support our path forward for NT219 as we plan to initiate a Phase 2 study in combination with cetuximab in head and neck cancer in the first half of 2024,” stated Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. “We thank the study participants, their families, and clinical researchers for participating in this important study.”

About NT219

NT219 is a first-in-class, small molecule that promotes Insulin Receptor Substrates 1/2 (IRS) degradation and inhibits Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 (STAT3) phosphorylation, two major complementary signaling pathways that play a key role in the tumor and its microenvironment. IRS1/2 acts as scaffolds, organizing signaling complexes that mediate mitogenic, metastatic, angiogenic, and anti-apoptotic signals from IGF1R and other oncogenes, consisting of an important driver in multiple cancers and is highly involved in triggering drug resistance. STAT3 is a transcription factor that is broadly hyperactivated in many cancers, promoting proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis, and tumor immune evasion. Feedback activation of STAT3 plays a prominent role in mediating drug resistance to various anti-cancer therapies. As an inhibitor of both IRS1/2 and STAT3, NT219 has the potential to prevent the development of resistance to multiple approved therapies.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219, CM24 and IM1240. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study is being concluded and a phase 2 study of NT219 at its recommended Phase 2 dose level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic SCCHN is planned. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The Company is advancing a preclinical platform of conditionally-activated tri-specific antibody that engages both T cells and NK cells to mount a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, and thereby potentially increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both Innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets 5T4 expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

