Insight Engines Market worth $5.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insight Engines Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 5.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on " Insight Engines Market"

258 - Tables

52 - Figures

290 - Pages

Insight Engines Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing use of structured data

Growing adoption of insight engines solutions in BFSI sector

Demand for enhanced and more effective strategic risk management.

Growing demand for advanced search and natural access to in-depth analysis

Restraints:

Data quality and source validation issues

Opportunities:

Growing data volumes and sophisticated algorithms raising adoption of AI technologies for data insights

Growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies to offer predictive insights for businesses.

Rising adoption of data-driven decision-making to enhance customer experience.

List of Key Players in Insight Engines Market:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

OpenText (Canada)

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Elastic (US)

Expert.ai (Italy)

Almawave (Italy)

Mindbreeze (Austria)

Squirro (Switzerland)

Insight engines gathers companies’ data from multiple data sources and processes it using data integration tools. Natural language processing enables insight engines to recognize patterns in unstructured data, which they may then analyze with machine learning algorithms to identify trends, anticipate outcomes, and offer recommendations. While planning to embrace insight engines, businesses must consider security, scalability, and connectivity to all data sources.

Based on offering, the market for insight engines is segmented into solutions and services. Most vendors offer insight engines solutions in the form of platform and software tools that enable organizations to unlock the value of big data and access comprehensive business information with the help of NLP, ML, and AI . The insight engines service market has been further segmented into consulting and training, deployment and integration, and support & maintenance. During the forecast period the solutions segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

Based on deployment mode, the market for insight engines is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Insight engines solutions can be deployed on-premises as well as in the cloud, as per businesses’ requirements. The cloud deployment mode offers various benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, and IT security. The increasing number of cloud-based insight engines providers, are expected to drive the demand for the cloud deployment type in the insight engine market. During the forecast period the cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

Based on organization size, the market for insight engines is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs have come to realized the importance of insight engines, which help them make better strategic business decisions. It is anticipated that SMEs would gradually but steadily adopt insight engines. During the forecast period the SMEs are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

The insight engines is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. This section offers information on these regional markets’ sizes, rates of growth, anticipated trends, and market forces. The growing investments in data driven smart technologies, such as big data, IoT, AI, ML, and natural language processing fuels the adoption of insight engines solutions. Also, the rising number pf players across various regions further drives the growth of insight engines market. The insight engines market is expected to witness considerable developments and adoption of solutions across the Asia- Pacific region. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

