Visory Health Partners with the Miami Dolphins as the Official Prescription Discount Card

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health, a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its digital prescription discount card, announced today its partnership with the Miami Dolphins as their official prescription discount card.



Visory Health’s prescription savings card seeks to bring affordable medications to more than 1.5 million South Florida residents. Consumers are able to save up to 80% on prescription medications at pharmacies across both South Florida and the country such as Publix and other local retailers. For a list of retailers who accept Visory Health prescription discount cards visit www.visoryhealth.com/pharmacy-locator.

“We’re excited to partner with the Miami Dolphins as it allows us to reach more people and improve access to savings on their medications,” said Susan Lang, CEO and Founder of Visory Health. “The best way for people to improve their health is to know about the options available to them. Last year, more than nine million Americans didn’t take their prescriptions as prescribed due to high medication costs.”

Visory Health and the Miami Dolphins understand the importance of connecting and helping the community they live in, and have an aligned commitment to serving the South Florida community.

“It’s one of our core pillars to provide people with equal opportunities to critical medication options and believe our partnership will enhance the South Florida community and beyond through a shared commitment to stay healthy for each other so they can be there for the moments that matter most,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP of Growth for Visory Health.

For more information on Visory Health, please visit www.visoryhealth.com. For more information on the Miami Dolphins community engagement, visit www.miamidolphins.com/community.

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs and identities at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on their prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Walmart and more, Visory Health delivers better affordable prescription prices all over the country. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for Visory Health

etorres@uproarpr.com