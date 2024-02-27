Smokey Bones Donates Over $100,000 to The Robert Irvine Foundation

Barbecue Brand Announces Heartfelt Donation To Support Military, Veteran, And First Responder Personnel

Plantation, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokey Bones , the Masters of Meat, owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., is excited to share the success of its recent partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation , a non-profit operated by celebrity Chef Robert Irvine committed to transforming the lives of service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. The donation comes on the heels of Smokey Bones’ recently-launched collaboration with renowned celebrity chef and philanthropist Robert Irvine, which featured a limited-time menu, Robert’s Ribfeast. As a culmination of the partnership, the brand is thrilled to share it has donated over $100,000 back to the Robert Irvine Foundation, via a portion of the proceeds from sales of the Robert’s Ribfeast menu.

“We are honored to be able to contribute meaningfully to an organization that holds a special place in our hearts, supporting veterans and service members. We have been longtime supporters of the military community and are excited to have begun a lasting partnership with Robert Irvine and his Foundation – which is even more powerful as Robert is a true Smokey Bones fan,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “We are thankful for the overwhelming generosity of our guests and employees, enabling us to help achieve this goal.”

Robert’s Ribfeast not only offered guests a delectable meal at an exceptional value but also provided them with the opportunity to contribute to the Foundation's mission, making a positive impact in the lives of those who have served our country.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Smokey Bones and each member of their dedicated team, as well as to all the guests who rallied behind our fundraising initiatives for the Robert Irvine Foundation,” said Chef Robert Irvine . “This generous donation will significantly impact the lives of those who have selflessly served our country, and we are eternally thankful.”

Smokey Bones has historically offered a 10% discount to active and retired military members. As part of its continued commitment to supporting the military community and ongoing partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, Smokey Bones also today announces that it has increased that ongoing discount to 20%.

In an additional show of support and unity, the FAT Brands Foundation – the 501(c)(3) organization founded by FAT Brands in 2022 to support local non-profits in the communities in which it operates – awarded the Robert Irvine Foundation a $10,000 grant in December.

For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com . To learn more about the Robert Irvine Foundation and how to donate, visit https://robertirvinefoundation.org .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

For additional information and a list of locations, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

About the Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation was established by chef, entrepreneur and TV personality Robert Irvine. The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental well-being of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. They provide these heroes with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support. For more information, please visit: www.robertirvinefoundation.org .

