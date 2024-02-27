FLYR Hospitality and RateGain Enter Technology Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR , the AI-powered travel technology platform, today announced a partnership with RateGain (NSE: RATEGAIN | BSE: 543417) Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. The partnership will bring together FLYR’s AI-powered Revenue Optimization System (RMS) with RateGain’s industry-leading channel management and distribution solutions to help hotels improve their revenue.



Hoteliers often struggle with disparate platforms to manage their business, with over 40 percent of hoteliers citing that disparate platforms lead to increased operational costs.

Together, FLYR and RateGain will help the world’s leading hotels improve their businesses – delivering a seamless integration for revenue management. Bringing together FLYR’s AI-driven revenue optimization system (RMS) and RateGain's industry-leading channel management and distribution solutions will give hoteliers the holistic, integrated system they need without having to log on to multiple or disparate platforms for one task.

Additionally, hoteliers will now have easy access to real-time market data within the FLYR platform. Subscribers can shop at competitors’ member rates and multiple points of sale – including mobile apps and websites. The collaboration offers a host of other features like parity monitoring, cluster views, high-demand dates, and more with RateGain’s new rate intelligence platform — Navigator. Catering to the changing needs of hoteliers, Navigator empowers them with actionable insights based on multiple parameters such as demand, competitive rates, and rate parity.

Peter Strebel, RateGain’s President of Americas, said the FLYR integration will give clients a competitive edge. “In today's market, hotels need holistic solutions that offer comprehensive forecasting, pricing, and distribution management tools,” said Peter Strebel, President of Americas, RateGain. “FLYR’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, and commercial optimization tools makes it the perfect fit to accelerate our capabilities. The main advantage for customers and stakeholders is the synergy that will lead to better data, improved functions, and faster access to the newest features of rate shopping. This partnership will undoubtedly unlock new profitable opportunities for hoteliers to achieve higher ROI.”

“Working with industry leaders like RateGain is integral to our strategic growth ambitions as FLYR continues to push the boundaries of innovation and foster deeper partner collaborations to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Jens Munch, CEO of FLYR Hospitality. “By combining our strengths, we're confident that together, our cloud-based solutions will deliver highly successful outcomes for hotels looking to maximize revenue.”

The partnership solution between FLYR and RateGain is now available to all existing and new customers. Hoteliers can expect collective benefits of both these systems, including a streamlined revenue management process, increased efficiency, and improved performance. This collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to delivering solutions that drive success for the hospitality industry.

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 3,200+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

RateGain today is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with 26 of the Top 30 Hotel Chains, 25 of the Top 30 Online Travel Agents, 4 of the Top 5 Airlines, and all the top car rentals, including 16 Global Fortune 500 companies in unlocking new revenue every day.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that is purpose-built for the travel industry. Leveraging deep learning, an advanced form of AI, FLYR is helping airlines, cargo, and hospitality businesses around the globe elevate their results. With FLYR, businesses are able to improve revenue performance and modernize the e-commerce experience through accurate forecasting, automation, and analytics. Learn more at flyr.com.