Hennessey Unleashes 708 Horsepower Supercharged 'H700' C8 Corvette Convertible

Hennessey Supercharged 'H700' C8 Corvette Stingray HTC delivers 708 bhp and 638 lb-ft of torque



Engine upgrade boosts power by 44 percent – torque by 37 percent, comfortably surpassing the output figures of the celebrated Corvette Z06

Comprehensive 'H700' package includes a supercharger, intercooler, cat-back exhaust, performance engine tune, and transmission calibration

Optional active-valve exhaust, 19-inch wheels, and ‘Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery’ available

Upgrade applicable to all 2020-2024 Chevrolet C8 Corvette HTC models

Offered with an industry-best three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Images – Hennessey H700 Corvette C8 Convertible

Video – Hennessey H700 Corvette C8 Convertible: WATCH

Video – CYBERTRUCK vs Hennessey H700 C8 Corvette Convertible // DRAG RACE: WATCH

SEALY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has supercharged the widely sought-after Corvette C8 Stingray hard top convertible (HTC), America's premier mid-engine sports car. The new Hennessey Supercharged 'H700' Corvette C8 Stingray, fitted with a muscular belt-driven blower, vaults the standard mid-engine Stingray HTC to exotic levels of power and torque to rival the celebrated Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06.

The eighth generation C8 convertible is shipped with a mid-mounted LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 490 bhp and 465 lb-ft of torque in stock configuration. To unleash the untapped potential of the American small-block, Hennessey's Texas-based team installs a high-performance supercharger engineered to fit in the HTC’s compact engine compartment, an air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an enhanced cat-back exhaust system.

Completed with recalibrated high-performance engine software, the 'H700' boasts an explosive 708 bhp and 638 lb-ft torque – a 44 percent increase in horsepower and 37 percent more torque over the factory rating. In terms of engine output, Hennessey’s supercharged 'H700' Corvette C8 Stingray bests Chevrolet's flagship C8 Z06, which delivers a factory rated 670 bhp and 460 lb-ft from its naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8.

John Hennessey, founder and CEO: "Our supercharged C8 Convertible boosts America’s favorite sports car to extraordinary performance levels. We’ve unleashed the power that Chevrolet left on the table, boosting output by more than 200 bhp. Few cars, especially at this price, can deliver this level of power, acceleration, and engaging open-air driving experience alongside the Corvette’s distinctive V8 roar.”

The Hennessey Supercharged ‘H700’ Corvette C8 Stingray upgrade package includes the supercharger with air-to-water intercooler, high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel system, cat-back exhaust system, Hennessey engine and transmission calibration, and all necessary gaskets and fluids. Optional upgrades include an active-valve exhaust system, forged 19-inch alloy wheels, and a ‘Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery’. The optional Lightweight Street Wheels are offered with a gloss black, matte gunmetal, or satin silver finish, while the striking vinyl Hennessey Heritage Livery is offered in Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red. All packages feature 'Hennessey' and 'H700' badging and a serial numbered plaque.

The Hennessey 'H700' Corvette upgrade is available on all 2020-2024 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Coupes and HTC models. Hennessey's 'H700' package, backed by a comprehensive three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, is available from authorized Corvette retailers, or directly from Hennessey at +1 979.885.1300 or HennesseyPerformance.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

