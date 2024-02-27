Gotham FC Announces CarMax as Jersey-Front and Marquee Partner

HARRISON, NJ / RICHMOND, VA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that further strengthens the ascension of women’s sports, reigning National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champion NJ/NY Gotham FC and CarMax today announced that the club's official automotive retailer has become the Marquee Partner. The new multi-year agreement cements an increased commitment to the club while also increasing brand visibility for CarMax through prominent logo placement on the front of Gotham FC jerseys.

“CarMax is proud to build on our partnership with Gotham FC through initiatives that reflect our shared values to elevate, support, and increase the exposure of these incredible athletes in women’s sports both on and off the field. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our commitment to women’s sports, Gotham FC, and the National Women’s Soccer League through this elevated partnership,” said Sarah Lane, CarMax’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Continuing elements of the long-standing relationship include CarMax as the presenting partner of the Gotham FC Regular Season, presenting partner of the Gotham FC Player of the Match, and a custom content series that takes fans behind-the-scenes. CarMax and Gotham FC will continue to provide surprise-and-delight moments, with certain on-the-spot seat upgrades and unique in-game fan experiences for ticketholders, as well as partnering on local community initiatives.

Last year, CarMax and Gotham FC launched a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the New York Liberty – a CarMax partner in the WNBA – with the “Pass Her The Torch” merchandise that amplified the spirit of women’s empowerment and women supporting each other. Gotham FC, CarMax, and the New York Liberty also hosted a “Pass Her The Torch” basketball and soccer clinic for the local community this February.

“With CarMax, our Marquee Partner is already deeply invested in women's sports,” said Nan Vogel, Gotham FC Senior Vice President, Partnerships, In-Game Experience, and Community. “The increased investment will help Gotham FC further engage the community in meaningful ways and provide greater access to the sport and to our matches.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, all NWSL clubs will officially reveal their home and away kits for the 2024 season. Gotham FC players will be among the first to don their new away threads on the same day in semifinal action of The Women’s Cup in Cali, Colombia.

The Gotham FC primary kits will make their on-field debut on Friday, March 15, when Gotham FC returns to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ to host San Diego Wave FC in the reimagined and highly anticipated, single-game UKG Challenge Cup. The priority pre order begins at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to be the first in line to purchase HERE. Fans can purchase tickets to the UKG Challenge Cup via Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT CARMAX

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, CarMax sold approximately 810,000 used vehicles and 590,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated nearly $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2023, adding to its nearly $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has over 240 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 19 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2023 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

ABOUT GOTHAM FC

Representing New Jersey and New York with top global players, Gotham FC is one of 14 teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. In 2023, Gotham FC won the NWSL Championship, clinching the club’s first NWSL title, after previously advancing to its first NWSL final appearance in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Final. Rebranded as Gotham FC in 2021, the club plays its home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Founded in 2007, the club won the inaugural Women’s Professional Soccer Championship in 2009 and has been a founding member of the NWSL since the league’s establishment in 2013.

