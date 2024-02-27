Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 1,217.10 Million by 2032

Ottawa, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global huntington's disease treatment market size accounted for USD 638.15 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 890.18 million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Report Highlights

The diagnostic imaging segment ruled the market in 2022 with over 61% market share.

Tetrabenzene drugs held the top spot in 2022, capturing 43% of the market.

North America remained the kingpin in the huntington's disease treatment market, with 46% dominance.



Huntington’s disease affects an estimated 2.7 every 100,000 individuals The rising prevalence fosters demand for research and treatment management of huntington's disease.

Huntington's disease (HD) is an inherited condition where specific brain cells gradually break down, impacting movement control and various aspects of behavior and emotion. Individuals with huntington's disease (HD) may experience involuntary dance-like movements called chorea, which can intensify when nervous or distracted. Symptoms typically emerge in middle-aged adults but can also affect children, albeit rarely. The disease progresses, leading to increased movement, balance and cognitive function challenges. In the early stages, signs may manifest as mild clumsiness, balance issues or cognitive and emotional difficulties. Some may face difficulties walking due to chorea, while others might become rigid or experience unusual, fixed postures, known as dystonia. Tremors, abnormal eye movements, slurred speech and problems with swallowing and eating are common physical changes. As HD advances, individuals may face weight loss, fatigue, seizures and eventually require assistance with mobility.

Cognitive changes include issues with attention, judgment, decision-making and organizing tasks. Severe cognitive impairment may lead to dementia, hindering daily functioning. Despite these challenges, many people with huntington's disease (HD) remain aware of their surroundings and can express emotions. Behavioral changes encompass mood swings, irritability, apathy, depression and anger, with some individuals experiencing persistent symptoms like suicidal thoughts and psychosis. Social withdrawal can occur, impacting participation in activities. It is essential to approach HD with empathy, recognizing it as a severe condition requiring comprehensive management. The global demand for effective treatments has increased as awareness of this challenging disorder grows.

Who has a higher risk of developing Huntington's disease?

Huntington's disease (HD) is inherited, passing from a parent to a child through a gene mutation. If a parent has huntington's disease (HD), each child has a 50% chance of inheriting the specific chromosome 4 carrying the HD mutation. If a child does not inherit this mutation, they will not develop HD or pass it on.

In cases where huntington's disease (HD) appears without a family history, it's called sporadic huntington's disease (HD). The condition is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene, leading to an abnormal repetition of DNA building blocks (CAG repeats). Most people have fewer than 27 CAG repeats and aren't at risk. Those with repeats in the middle range (27 to 35) may not likely develop the disease but could pass it on. People with HD generally have 36 or more CAG repeats.

Children of a parent with HD face a 50% chance of inheriting the HD gene. If they don't inherit it, they won't develop HD and typically won't pass it on to future generations. It's important to understand these genetic factors compassionately.



Huntington's disease is a genetic disorder affecting the brain, causing movement problems, cognitive decline and emotional issues. Managing symptoms involves medications and support. Innovative solutions, like gene therapies, are being explored for potential future treatments. However, it remains a complex condition to control fully and that's why scientists focus on more research and treatment.

Huntington's Disease is More Common, Highlighting the Need for More Research and Treatment

In 2022, according to the Journal of Neurology Research, around the world, about 2.7 out of every 100,000 people are estimated to have huntington's disease (HD). However, these numbers vary by region, with countries like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia having higher prevalence than Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In British Columbia, Canada, recent studies suggest a prevalence of 13.7 per 100,000 individuals, slightly lower than the general Caucasian population.

HD is inherited in a way where having one copy of the mutated gene from either parent can lead to the disease. The expansion of a specific DNA sequence in the HD gene causes it. This gene provides instructions for making a protein called huntingtin, found throughout the body, particularly in the central nervous system. While the exact function of huntingtin isn't fully understood, it's believed to play essential roles in various cellular processes.

When the DNA sequence expands beyond the normal range, especially with paternal transmission, it can lead to HD. The threshold for developing symptoms is commonly considered when the repeats reach 36 or more, with full-blown symptoms typically seen at 40 repeats or above. More repeats are also linked to an earlier onset of the disease, a faster progression, and increased severity.

Given the global prevalence and demand for management, there's an increasing need for therapeutic interventions and support for individuals affected by HD.

Huntington's Disease (HD) is Challenging due to the Genetic Nature of the Disorder

Huntington's disease is like a puzzle with a specific genetic piece missing or altered. The challenge lies in creating therapies that can precisely target this mutated gene responsible for HD without accidentally affecting the healthy genes around it. Think of it as trying to fix a tiny glitch in a massive computer program without causing any unintended side effects. Our genes are like a well-orchestrated symphony, each playing a unique role. When one gene goes out of tune, as in the case of HD, it can lead to a cascade of issues. Scientists are working to develop treatments that act like skilled musicians, correcting the problematic gene without disturbing the harmony of the entire genetic orchestra.

Additionally, this precision work is no easy task. It's like performing delicate surgery at the molecular level. If the therapy isn't precise enough, it might unintentionally interfere with other healthy genes, potentially causing more problems than solutions. Here's where it links to the huntington's disease treatment market. The complexity of this precision challenge can slow the development of effective therapies. Research and development become more intricate, requiring extensive resources and time. This complexity can decrease the overall market activity for HD treatments as pharmaceutical companies and researchers navigate the intricate landscape of genetic intricacies. So, the difficulty in precisely targeting the root cause of HD without causing collateral damage to healthy genes creates a hurdle in developing treatments, subsequently impacting the market for huntington's disease therapies.

Disease-Modifying Therapy is an Extraordinary Therapy in Huntington's Disease Treatment

Disease-modifying therapy is like a superhero for the huntington's disease market. It's the kind of treatment that doesn't just tackle the symptoms but goes straight to the root of the problem, aiming to change the course of the disease. Imagine if we could not only ease the symptoms but also slow down or even stop huntington's disease from getting worse. That's the magic of disease-modifying therapy! It's like giving the body and brain a chance to heal and recover. If there's a therapy that can truly modify the course of the disease, it becomes a beacon of hope for those affected by huntington's. This increased hope and potential for better outcomes create a growing demand for the therapy, and where there's demand, the market naturally expands.

Pharmaceutical companies, researchers and healthcare providers also jump on board to support and develop these game-changing therapies. It's not just about managing the symptoms anymore; it's about making a real difference in the lives of those dealing with huntington's disease. So, the pursuit of disease-modifying therapy not only improves the outlook for patients but also propels the market forward with enthusiasm and optimism.

North America’s Dominance Over Other Regions

The North America region plays a significant role in the huntington's disease treatment market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, research facilities and a higher prevalence of HD contribute to a robust market. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials and collaborations with pharmaceutical companies contribute to advancements in treatments.

Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France actively participate in HD research and development.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulates therapies, ensuring their safety and efficacy. Collaborations between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers drive progress in treatment options.

In Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China), while the prevalence of Huntington's disease is relatively lower in Asian countries, the market is evolving. Increased awareness, growing healthcare infrastructure and rising research initiatives contribute to expanding the HD treatment market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the huntington's disease treatment market is characterized by a mix of pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms and research institutions striving to develop innovative therapies. Established pharmaceutical companies with expertise in neurology and genetic disorders play a leading role. These companies invest heavily in research and development to bring novel huntington's disease treatments to market. Smaller biotech firms often contribute to the competitive landscape by focusing on advanced research and niche therapeutic approaches. Their agility allows for more targeted and innovative solutions in HD treatment. The competitive landscape is dynamic, with advancements in genetic research, neuroscience, and therapeutic development continually influencing the market. As the race to develop disease-modifying treatments intensifies, collaboration, innovation and successful clinical outcomes will be critical factors shaping the competitive dynamics in the Huntington's disease treatment market.

Recent Developments

In 2021, SOM BIOTECH's drug SOM3355 got a special hug from the U.S. FDA – they granted it an orphan drug title for treating the dance-like moves (chorea) linked to huntington's disease. It's like getting a VIP pass for seven years of exclusivity once the FDA gives it a thumbs up.

SOM BIOTECH's drug SOM3355 got a special hug from the U.S. FDA – they granted it an orphan drug title for treating the dance-like moves (chorea) linked to huntington's disease. It's like getting a VIP pass for seven years of exclusivity once the FDA gives it a thumbs up. In 2021, Sage Therapeutics's SAGE-718 was put on a fast track by the U.S. FDA. They got a green light for a quicker route to potentially become a superhero in treating huntington's Disease.

Sage Therapeutics's SAGE-718 was put on a fast track by the U.S. FDA. They got a green light for a quicker route to potentially become a superhero in treating huntington's Disease. In 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. hit a roadblock in their study of Tominersen for huntington's disease. They had to pause dosing in an extensive study called GENERATION HD1 after a careful look at the data by some scientific superheroes known as the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. hit a roadblock in their study of Tominersen for huntington's disease. They had to pause dosing in an extensive study called GENERATION HD1 after a careful look at the data by some scientific superheroes known as the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. In 2020, another player joined the game! A company kicked off a phase 2 adventure for ANX005, hoping it could be a hero for HD patients. Meanwhile, the world of stem cell therapy is buzzing with excitement. Cellavita, teaming up with AzidusPharma, is exploring CELLAVITA-HD in an excellent phase 2/3 ADORE-DH trial to see if stem cells could be the key to dance away the troubles of huntington's disease.

Market Players

Apitex Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Athena Diagnostic

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Elekta AB

Pfizer Inc.

SOM BIOTECH

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Fulgent Genetics

Market Segments

By Diagnosis Type

Diagnostic Imaging

Genetic Testing

Others



By Drug Type

Tetrabenazine

Deutetrabenazine

Other Drugs



By Treatment Type

Symptomatic Therapy

Disease-Modifying Therapy

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



