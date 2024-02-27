COMMUNIQUE
DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
REALISEES DU 19 AU 23 FEVRIER 2024
Dans le cadre de l’autorisation consentie par l’Assemblée générale pour opérer sur ses actions et conformément à la règlementation relative aux rachats d’actions, Rexel déclare ci-après les achats d’actions propres réalisés du 19 au 23 février 2024 :
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|19/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|39 000
|24,394382
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|20/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|39 415
|24,204267
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|21/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|39 000
|24,274124
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|22/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|36 000
|24,400682
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|30 000
|24,499138
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|183 415
|24,346327
Le reporting détaillé est disponible :
- sur le site internet de Rexel www.rexel.com dans l’espace Investisseurs / Information réglementée / Programmes de rachat d’actions
- ou en cliquant sur le lien suivant : http://www.rexel.com/fr/finance/information-reglementee/programmes-rachats-actions/declarations-hebdomadaires-rachats-actions/
Pièce jointe