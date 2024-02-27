DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
REALISEES DU 19 AU 23 FEVRIER 2024

Dans le cadre de l’autorisation consentie par l’Assemblée générale pour opérer sur ses actions et conformément à la règlementation relative aux rachats d’actions, Rexel déclare ci-après les achats d’actions propres réalisés du 19 au 23 février 2024 :

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/02/2024FR001045120339 00024,394382XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/02/2024FR001045120339 41524,204267XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/02/2024FR001045120339 00024,274124XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/02/2024FR001045120336 00024,400682XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/02/2024FR001045120330 00024,499138XPAR
 TOTAL183 41524,346327 

Le reporting détaillé est disponible :

- sur le site internet de Rexel www.rexel.com dans l’espace Investisseurs / Information réglementée / Programmes de rachat d’actions
- ou en cliquant sur le lien suivant : http://www.rexel.com/fr/finance/information-reglementee/programmes-rachats-actions/declarations-hebdomadaires-rachats-actions/

