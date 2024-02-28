Press release, Helsinki, 28 February 2024 at 9 AM (EET)



Nexstim Receives NBS System 5 Order from Neurosurgery Customer in Germany

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5 from an existing customer. The system will be used in neurosurgery.

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is indicated for non-invasive mapping of the primary motor cortex of the brain to its cortical gyrus. The system provides information that may be used in the assessment of the primary motor cortex for pre-procedural planning.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We are proud to have a unique product that is reputable among neurosurgical professionals: the NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. I would like to thank our sales and marketing department for their persistent efforts towards both maintaining our current customer relationships as well as raising interest in those that have not yet familiarized themselves with our state-of-the-art technology.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment