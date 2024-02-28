Litchfield Hills Research reiterates buy recommendation at $9.00 per share

New York and Madrid, February 28 - U.S. equity research firm Litchfield Hills Research has just published a new analysis of Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF), reiterating its buy recommendation at $9.00 per share.







The report, signed by analyst Theodore R. O'Neill, estimates this 2024 revenue of 16.3 million euros.





Litchfield Hills Research is an independent sell-side research firm. Its director, O'Neill, has twice been recognized with the Wall Street Journal's All-Star award.





Lleida.net, founded in 1995, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, BME Growth in Madrid and OTCQX in New York, where it went public in 2020.





It has obtained recognition on 309 patents worldwide in more than 60 countries.





Its growth strategy includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization strategy.





Last December, it announced a new turnaround plan. Its shares have increased in value by more than 35 percent since the beginning of the year.





