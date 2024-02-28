Litchfield Hills Research réitère sa recommandation d'achat à neuf dollars par action.

New York et Madrid, 28 février - Le cabinet d'études boursières américain Litchfield Hills Research vient de publier une nouvelle analyse de Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF), dans laquelle il réitère sa recommandation d'achat au prix de 9,00 dollars par action.







Le rapport, rédigé par l'analyste Theodore R. O'Neill, estime les revenus de 2024 à 16,3 millions d'euros.





Litchfield Hills Research est une société indépendante de recherche sell-side. Son directeur, M. O'Neill, a été récompensé à deux reprises par le prix All-Star du Wall Street Journal.





Lleida.net, fondée en 1995, est cotée sur Euronext Growth à Paris, BME Growth à Madrid et OTCQX à New York, où elle est entrée en bourse en 2020.





Elle a obtenu la reconnaissance de 309 brevets mondiaux dans plus de 60 pays.





Sa stratégie de croissance comprend une forte politique de croissance en matière de propriété intellectuelle et de R&D, ainsi qu'un renforcement de sa stratégie d'internationalisation.





En décembre dernier, elle a annoncé un nouveau plan de relance. La valeur de ses actions a augmenté de plus de 35 % depuis le début de l'année.





Pour plus d'informations, visitez le site https://investors.lleida.net/en





Pour télécharger la couverture des analystes, visitez https://investors.lleida.net/en/analyst-reports





SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.



