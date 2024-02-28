Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 28 February 2024 at 13:45 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 53675/5/6

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 21 Volume weighted average price: 6.865 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 74 Volume weighted average price: 6.88 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 422 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 249 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(4): Volume: 412 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(5): Volume: 341 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1428 Volume weighted average price: 6.9083 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 21 Volume weighted average price: 6.865 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 301 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 301 Volume weighted average price: 6.88 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 145 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(3): Volume: 145 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 579 Volume weighted average price: 6.88244 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 603 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(2): Volume: 443 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(3): Volume: 472 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 103 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(5): Volume: 203 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(6): Volume: 363 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.905 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 2359 Volume weighted average price: 6.88496 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 77 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 77 Volume weighted average price: 6.88 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 225 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 663 Volume weighted average price: 6.81698 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2490 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 1286 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(3): Volume: 701 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 4477 Volume weighted average price: 6.86908 EUR



