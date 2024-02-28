Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided its 2024 outlook.



Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased 10.4% to $519.7 million compared to $470.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.3% compared to 42.2% in the same period of 2022. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.4% compared to 33.8% in the same period of 2022. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 31.5% compared to 33.2% in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations totaled $39.9 million, or 7.7% of revenue, compared to $39.8 million, or 8.4% of revenue, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted income from operations totaled $53.0 million, or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $42.2 million, or 9.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $35.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $31.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $45.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have delivered fourth quarter results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We saw organic revenue growth in both the wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, supplemented by the contribution from the newly acquired Almost Famous, and also drove strong improvement in Adjusted operating margin compared to the same period in the prior year.

“As we look ahead, while the operating environment remains choppy, we believe the on-trend product assortments created by Steve and his team have us well-positioned for 2024. Looking out further, we are confident that the combination of our strong brands and proven business model will enable us to drive sustainable revenue and earnings growth for years to come.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $354.8 million, a 14.9% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Wholesale footwear revenue decreased 0.4%, and wholesale accessories/apparel revenue increased 56.5%. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue increased to 31.7% compared to 30.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by increases in both the wholesale footwear and wholesale accessories/apparel businesses.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $162.3 million, a 1.9% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by an increase in the brick-and-mortar business. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 62.7% compared to 64.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by an increase in promotional activity.

The Company ended the quarter with 255 Company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 25 Company-operated concessions in international markets.

Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, revenue decreased 6.6% to $2.0 billion compared to $2.1 billion in 2022.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $171.6 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $216.1 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. On an Adjusted basis, net income attributable to Steve Madden, Ltd. was $182.7 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $218.3 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $219.8 million. Inventory totaled $229.0 million as of the same date, approximately flat to the prior year.

During the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, the Company spent approximately $38 million and $142 million, respectively, on repurchases of its common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees' stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2024.

2024 Outlook

For 2024, the Company expects revenue will increase 11% to 13% compared to 2023. The Company expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.55 to $2.65.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo® and GREATS®, Steve Madden licenses footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;

the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;

the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;

the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;

the Company’s dependence on the retention and hiring of key personnel;

the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;

changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;

changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;

additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;

the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 517,054 $ 468,152 $ 1,971,474 $ 2,111,296 Commission and licensing fee income 2,660 2,491 10,108 10,713 Total revenue 519,714 470,643 1,981,582 2,122,009 Cost of sales 304,887 271,946 1,149,168 1,248,173 Gross profit 214,827 198,697 832,414 873,836 Operating expenses 168,374 158,940 612,672 592,192 Impairment of intangibles 6,520 — 6,520 — Income from operations 39,933 39,757 213,222 281,644 Interest and other income, net 1,494 570 7,392 676 Income before provision for income taxes 41,427 40,327 220,614 282,320 Provision for income taxes 4,420 8,375 46,639 65,103 Net income 37,007 31,952 173,975 217,217 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,126 161 2,421 1,156 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 35,881 $ 31,791 $ 171,554 $ 216,061 Basic income per share $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 2.34 $ 2.84 Diluted income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 2.30 $ 2.77 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 72,321 74,710 73,337 76,021 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 73,491 76,575 74,565 78,069 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.84 $ 0.84





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In thousands) As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,640 $ 274,713 Short-term investments 15,173 15,085 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 40,246 37,937 Factor accounts receivable 320,723 248,228 Inventories 228,990 228,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,009 22,989 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 16,051 15,853 Total current assets 854,832 843,557 Note receivable - related party — 401 Property and equipment, net 47,199 40,664 Operating lease right-of-use asset 122,783 90,264 Deferred tax assets 609 1,755 Deposits and other 16,250 12,070 Goodwill 180,003 168,085 Intangibles, net 126,267 101,192 Total Assets $ 1,347,943 $ 1,257,988 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 161,140 $ 130,542 Accrued expenses 154,751 138,523 Operating leases - current portion 40,342 29,499 Income taxes payable 5,998 9,403 Contingent payment liability - current portion 3,325 1,153 Accrued incentive compensation 12,068 11,788 Total current liabilities 377,624 320,908 Contingent payment liability - long-term portion 9,975 — Operating leases - long-term portion 98,536 79,128 Deferred tax liabilities 8,606 3,923 Other liabilities 5,170 10,166 Total Liabilities 499,911 414,125 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 829,598 831,553 Noncontrolling interest 18,434 12,310 Total stockholders’ equity 848,032 843,863 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,347,943 $ 1,257,988





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 173,975 $ 217,217 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 24,148 24,396 Depreciation and amortization 15,501 20,576 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 204 11 Impairment of intangibles 6,520 — Deferred taxes 6,105 3,601 Accrued interest on note receivable – related party (8 ) (16 ) Note receivable – related party 409 409 Change in valuation of contingent liability — (5,807 ) Other operating activities (23 ) (2,716 ) Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (1,308 ) (9,683 ) Factor accounts receivable (18,647 ) 116,141 Inventories 25,303 29,071 Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets (1,060 ) (4,205 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,052 (108,788 ) Accrued incentive compensation 280 (3,083 ) Leases and other liabilities (8,061 ) (8,902 ) Payment of contingent consideration (1,153 ) (339 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 229,237 267,883 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (19,470 ) (16,351 ) Purchases of short-term investments (25,688 ) (45,130 ) Maturity/sale of short-term investments 25,872 73,998 Acquisition of Almost Famous (75,271 ) — Purchase of a trademark — (2,000 ) Other investing activities (5,335 ) (5,000 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (99,892 ) 5,517 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,205 602 Investment of noncontrolling interest 4,486 2,500 Distributions to noncontrolling interest earnings (1,102 ) (294 ) Sale of minority interest of a subsidiary — 1,017 Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards (142,348 ) (148,878 ) Cash dividends paid on common stock (63,177 ) (66,005 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (4,770 ) Net cash used in financing activities (200,936 ) (215,828 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,518 (2,358 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (70,073 ) 55,214 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 274,713 219,499 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 204,640 $ 274,713





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following reconciles the Company’s reported results and outlook in accordance with GAAP with the non-GAAP information that the Company also presents. Additional information regarding Non-GAAP Adjustments is presented below.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 214,827 $ 198,697 $ 832,414 $ 873,836 Non-GAAP Adjustments 2,023 — 2,023 — Adjusted gross profit $ 216,850 $ 198,697 $ 834,437 $ 873,836





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP operating expenses $ 168,374 $ 158,940 $ 612,672 $ 592,192 Non-GAAP Adjustments (4,485 ) (2,476 ) (6,784 ) (924 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 163,889 $ 156,464 $ 605,888 $ 591,268





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 39,933 $ 39,757 $ 213,222 $ 281,644 Non-GAAP Adjustments 13,029 2,476 15,327 924 Adjusted income from operations $ 52,962 $ 42,233 $ 228,549 $ 282,568





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,420 $ 8,375 $ 46,639 $ 65,103 Non-GAAP Adjustments 3,391 579 3,700 (1,308 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 7,811 $ 8,954 $ 50,339 $ 63,795





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 1,126 $ 161 $ 2,421 $ 1,156 Non-GAAP Adjustments 498 — 498 — Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 1,624 $ 161 $ 2,919 $ 1,156





Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 35,881 $ 31,791 $ 171,554 $ 216,061 Non-GAAP Adjustments 9,140 1,897 11,129 2,232 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 45,021 $ 33,688 $ 182,683 $ 218,293 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 2.30 $ 2.77 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 2.45 $ 2.80

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the fourth quarter 2023:

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory acquired in the Almost Famous acquisition, included in cost of goods sold.

$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances, termination benefits and a corporate office relocation, included in operating expenses.

$6.5 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.

$0.3 million tax benefit in connection with deferred tax adjustments.

$0.5 million loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in connection with a trademark impairment.

For the fourth quarter 2022:

$1.8 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

For the full year 2023:

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory acquired in the Almost Famous acquisition, included in cost of goods sold.

$2.7 million pre-tax ($2.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of an investment in a subsidiary in Asia, included in operating expenses.

$2.2 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the dissolution of an entity in Asia, included in operating expenses.

$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$3.8 million pre-tax ($2.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances, termination benefits and a corporate office relocation, included in operating expenses.

$6.5 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.

$0.3 million tax benefit in connection with deferred tax adjustments.

$0.5 million loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in connection with a trademark impairment.

For the full year 2022:

$7.1 million pre-tax ($5.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$5.8 million pre-tax ($4.4 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent consideration, included in operating expenses.

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the exit of a lease, included in operating expenses.

$1.5 million tax expense in connection with a deferred tax adjustment.

