Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark A. Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion on lung cancer at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of the panel can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that address families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address broad genetically defined patient populations, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

