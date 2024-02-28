Red Cat Partners with Primordial Labs to Integrate AI-Driven Voice Control Technology into its Platform

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces a partnership with Primordial Labs , a software company building the next-generation interface for human-machine integrated formations, to bring AI-driven voice control technology into its platform. Primordial Labs’ Anura interface will be incorporated into Red Cat’s Teal 2 drones and future products, where it will enable operators to leverage natural language to command and control autonomous actions for drones and swarms of drones.



“Adding voice control into our products is another step toward our goal of building the best-in-class rucksack portable drone. The flexibility provided by voice control, combined with the existing features in our offering, will continue to push Teal’s drones into a leadership position,” said George Matus, Red Cat’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are proud to partner with Primordial Labs, an innovator in the human-machine teaming space, through which we will bring even more capability to the tactical edge.”



Red Cat’s collaboration with Primordial Labs adds to its robust tactical ecosystem of partnerships with leading companies in order to provide the best solutions to clients for their tactical missions. Other partners include Tomahawk Robotics, Athena AI, Teledyne FLIR, Reveal Technology, Immervision, and Doodle Labs, which enable capabilities such as computer vision, AI, and third-party apps.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Red Cat and Teal Drones,” said Lee Ritholtz, CEO & Co-Founder of Primordial Labs. “Integrating our next-gen human-machine interface with the Teal 2 opens the door for operators to intuitively collaborate with these drones as part of a human-machine integrated formation.”

Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones builds its Teal 2 drone solutions, designed to support U.S. and allied military operations, public safety organizations, and government agencies, at its South Salt Lake facility. Teal 2 is a cost-effective, man-portable sUAS designed to “ Dominate the Night™ ” that has best-in-class night vision, multi-vehicle control support, and a fully modular design. It is both Blue UAS Certified and FAA Remote ID approved.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “ Dominate the Night™ ” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com .

About Primordial Labs

Primordial Labs is building the next-generation human-machine interface, Anura, to empower the warfighter to dynamically collaborate with uncrewed systems. Anura blends natural language understanding with platform-agnostic autonomy to make communicating with robots as easy as talking to a human teammate. Learn more at www.primordial-labs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

NEWS MEDIA:

