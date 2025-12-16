Red Cat to Participate in the Needham Growth Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, and Christian Morrison, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Red Cat investor relations website at ir.redcatholdings.com.

Red Cat management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the conference. Investors interested in scheduling meetings with management should contact a Needham representative or the Red Cat investor relations team.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com