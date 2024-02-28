Lantheus Announces Promotion of Amanda Morgan to Chief Commercial Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced the promotion of Amanda Morgan to Chief Commercial Officer and her elevation to be a member of the company’s Executive Team, effective March 25, 2024. In her role, Ms. Morgan will continue to lead the Company’s commercial strategy and activities, including Sales, Marketing, Market Access, Commercial Operations, and Customer Experience. Ms. Morgan has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Commercial since November 2022. She will continue to report to Paul Blanchfield, Lantheus’ President.



“Amanda has led our commercial efforts to grow the PSMA PET imaging market and solidify PYLARIFY as the agent of choice in an increasingly competitive market,” said Paul Blanchfield. “She has also worked effectively to lead our annual business planning process and ensure we have the focus, talent, and culture to remain the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company. I am confident in her capacity to guide our commercial activities, ensuring ongoing value generation for patients, customers, and shareholders.”

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Ms. Morgan is a seasoned commercial leader. Prior to joining Lantheus, she was Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Acadia Pharmaceuticals, where she successfully led the commercial organization. Prior to her tenure at Acadia, Ms. Morgan held progressively challenging roles at Shire Plc, including U.S. Head of Sales and U.S. Head of Patient Services, supporting multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical businesses. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Iowa.

"I am honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Lantheus," said Ms. Morgan. "Being a part of this incredible company, with its history of groundbreaking science and dedication to leadership in competitive markets, has been a rewarding journey. I am eager to deepen my collaboration with our talented team, building upon our collective success and advancing Lantheus' diverse portfolio of products, always with a primary focus on enhancing patient well-being."

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “continue,” “execute,” “will” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

