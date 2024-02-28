KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call ETF (Ticker: KLIP) Announces February Distribution, Delivering a Current Distribution Rate of 47.41%

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announced a monthly distribution for the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (Ticker: KLIP) in the amount of $0.616754 per share, representing a Monthly Distribution* of 4.06% and a current Distribution Rate** of 47.41%. The Fund’s current 30-day SEC Yield, which excludes options income, is -0.11%.†



For KLIP standard performance, please click here.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit kraneshares.com/klip.

Over the past year, KLIP has provided attractive monthly distributions to shareholders. Please refer to the table below for KLIP’s 12-month distribution history.

Payable Date KLIP Distribution ($) / Share KLIP NAV ($) KLIP Monthly Distribution (%)* 3/31/2023 1.097768 22.17 4.95 4/28/2023 1.033327 20.41 5.06 5/31/2023 0.862498 19.07 4.52 6/30/2023 0.834929 19.51 4.28 7/31/2023 0.832117 19.51 4.27 8/31/2023 0.834286 18.51 4.51 9/29/2023 0.746773 17.73 4.21 10/31/2023 0.696632 17.15 4.06 11/30/2023 0.677419 17.32 3.91 12/29/2023 0.625001 16.39 3.81 1/31/2024 0.572576 15.47 3.70 2/29/2024 0.616754 15.20 4.06

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.

*The Monthly Distribution is the amount paid out by the fund as a distribution expressed as a percentage of the fund’s NAV as of the market close on the day prior to the ex-date. Distribution levels may vary month-to-month and no minimum distribution amount can be guaranteed.

**The Distribution Rate is the annualized payout, expressed as a percentage of NAV, that an investor would receive, assuming that the latest monthly distribution remained the same over the next twelve (12) months. Distribution Rate may include return of capital, ordinary dividends, or capital gain. Distributions may coincide with a decline in NAV. The Distribution Rate is representative of a single distribution and does not indicate total return. Future distributions may differ significantly from the latest distribution and are not guaranteed. Through 12/29/2023, it is estimated that 93.95% of the Fund’s distributions have been return of capital. Actual sources of the distributions may vary at the end of the year, and will be provided in Form 1099-DIV.

†30-day SEC Yield is a standardized yield calculation used to compare the yield of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other investment options. It represents the yield an investor would receive in the form of interest or dividends over the course of a 30-day period, assuming that dividends and interest are reinvested.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a current prospectus. Investors should read it carefully before investing or sending money.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

By writing call options in return for the receipt of premiums, the Fund will give up the opportunity to benefit from potential increases in the value of the Index above the exercise prices of such options, but will continue to bear the risk of declines in the value of the Index. The premiums received from the options may not be sufficient to offset any losses sustained from the volatility of the underlying stocks over time. As a result, the risks associated with writing call options may be similar to the risks associated with writing put options. In addition, the Fund’s ability to sell the securities underlying the options will be limited while the options are in effect unless the Fund cancels out the option positions through the purchase of offsetting identical options prior to the expiration of the written options. As the writer of a call option, the Fund may not be able to control the time when it may be required to fulfill its obligation to the purchaser of the option; however, the terms of the FLEX options written by the Fund will make them exercisable only on their expiration date. Exchanges may suspend the trading of options in volatile markets. If trading is suspended, the Fund may be unable to write options at times that may be desirable or advantageous to do so. Premiums the Fund receives from writing call options will result in short-term capital gains and will be distributed as ordinary income. As a result, a significant portion of distributions could be taxed at effective rates higher than those that would apply if the Fund engaged in a different investment strategy.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

The ability of the Fund to achieve its respective investment objectives is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. If the Fund is unable to obtain sufficient exposure to limited availability of A Share quota, the Fund could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investment in other types of securities. The Fund is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund’s performance will generally decrease.

The Fund is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Fund does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. KLIP is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

