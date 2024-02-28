Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Implexus Lab as Member

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that Implexus Lab has joined the consortium. As a startup creating digital twin solutions for international government facilities, laboratories, and research centers, Implexus joined the DTC for knowledge sharing and to learn from other members of the consortium.

“We welcome Implexus to the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC. “Their knowledge of visualization and artificial intelligence will be very valuable as we work together to advance the use of digital twins in the built environment.”

“We are honored to be a part of the consortium, which is not only a resource for the community, but through its members, is setting the standards for high-quality digital twins in the industry,” said Sarah Causey, CEO & Co-Founder, Implexus. “Implexus is excited to be a part of the broader global community developing the digital twin sector.”

About Implexus

Implexus was founded on the fundamental belief that innovative technology can simplify processes. Working within the architecture and engineering industry, its founders saw untapped potential within the built environment and recognized an opportunity to enhance facilities management and planning by incorporating data with the latest advancements in visualization and artificial intelligence.

Implexus embraces technology to support their clients’ unique operations and planning goals. They leverage the latest technology to deliver realistic interactive visualizations to enhance their clients’ strategic planning, bridge gaps in communication, aid decision-making, and proactively identify potential issues.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

