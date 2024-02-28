Linarc Appoints Tony Craythorne as CRO to Drive Customer Acquisition and Revenue Growth

Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry, today announced that Tony Craythorne has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Tony will lead Linarc’s business development, strategic partnerships, sales and revenue operations.

“I’m thrilled to be here at Linarc. Collaboration is the name of the game in ensuring construction projects come to completion. Linarc’s solution solves a major pain point in the industry, bringing together people and assets where ever they are in the world, to ensure a project stays on time and on budget,” said Tony Craythorne, CRO, Linarc. “For me the most exciting part will be leading Linarc’s operations and sales to the next level, while introducing new customers and sectors of the market to the advantages Linarc’s solution enables.”

Tony has almost 30 years of experience leading high growth companies in the US, Europe and Asia. He has previously held positions as CRO at both Index Engines and Zadara. Tony was CEO of Bamboo Systems and executive positions at Nexsan, Hitachi Data Systems, Brocade and as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Komprise.

“Linarc is growing rapidly with market acceptance for our construction management solution. We are at an inflection point where someone with the depth of experience Tony provides will make a valuable contribution to the business,” said Shanthi Rajan, Founder and CEO, Linarc. “Tony’s experience in building sales teams and revenue streams will be vital as Linarc evolves and scales the business to meet market demand.”

Linarc’s all-in-one construction management software eliminates the need for multiple systems overseeing the details of a construction project . The Linarc solution contains built-in features that provide all that is required to manage construction projects successfully in a single, intuitive, easy-to-use platform. Linarc is an open API, integrating easily with standard project management solutions, ERPs, and other software for seamless accounting and transparency.

For more information about Linarc, please visit: https://linarc.com/project-management/.

About Linarc:

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust. Learn more: https://linarc.com/