Atlanta Dream and Gray Television Announce Broadcast Partnership

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream has forged a partnership with Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to broadcast its games during the 2024 season. All Dream non-national exclusive games will air locally on Peachtree TV (WPCH) and Peachtree Sports Network, giving more fans across the Southeast the opportunity to experience Dream games from their homes than ever before. The 2024 WNBA season spans May – September, and the Dream will tip off this season against the Los Angeles Sparks in LA on May 15.



Through the Gray partnership, Dream games will be available across the Atlanta market on Peachtree TV’s free over-the-air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay-tv systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and DISH Network. Peachtree TV is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu Live. In addition, Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast these games, as well as additional Dream-related programming, on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gray Television to get the Atlanta Dream into even more households across our state and the Southeast region,” said Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker. “We believe that 2024 is going to be the most exciting season yet for the Dream. The atmosphere inside our arena is the best in the WNBA, and we are excited to have a television partner who can help us bring that experience to an even bigger audience.”

Peachtree TV has served the Atlanta market since 1967, making it one of the longest running stations in the region. Peachtree Sports Network launched in October 2023 and focuses on live, local sports programming all year long.

Based in Atlanta, Gray Television has made heavy sports investment in its home city, broadcasting Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks games, as well as high school football, the Atlanta Hustle, Atlanta Gladiators, Savannah Ghost Pirates and Georgia Swarm. Peachtree TV also provides additional sports content through its partnership with CW Sports, featuring LIV Golf, ACC college football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. Nationally, Gray has broadcast partnerships with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Milwaukee Bucks.

“Across the nation, interest in women’s basketball has exploded over the past few years due largely to the amazing talent on the court. We are excited to be the Dream’s official broadcast partner on Peachtree TV this season,” WANF/WPCH Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. “It’s another incredible opportunity to grow new fans, on the best platform to reach them, with the top broadcasting company in local television.”

About Atlanta Dream:

The Atlanta Dream is a professional women’s basketball team based in Atlanta, Georgia, that strives to build a place where our team, our fans and our city come together to represent the community we seek to serve. We celebrate diversity, represent Atlanta, and empower women both on and off the court. The team currently plays home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park and has qualified for the WNBA Playoffs in nine of its first 16 seasons. To learn more about the Dream and purchase 2024 season tickets, please visit dream.wnba.com/tickets or call 877-977-7729.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios in Atlanta. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information on Gray, please visit www.gray.tv . For more information on Gray Atlanta, please visit https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/

