Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF, IWMY, NAV Restated

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) on February 21, 2024, contained an error of greater than 1%. IWMY’s NAV was restated effective as of February 28, 2024.

ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF IWMY $17.79 $17.21 3.37%



The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for IWMY.