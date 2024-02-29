Annual Report 2023 delayed due to technical issues converting to iXbrl

Investor news

29 February 2024

The North Media Annual Report 2023 was planned for release on 28 February 2024. However, due to technical challenges related to converting to iXbrl, the release of the Annual Report has unfortunately been delayed and is now expected to take place Thursday 29 February 2024. The delay is not related to the Annual Report itself.

For further information:

Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk





This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. I the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

