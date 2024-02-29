VOW ASA: FULL YEAR 2023 PRESENTATION

Oslo, 29 February 2024: Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) yesterday published the report for the full year and second half of 2023. Today, on Thursday, 29 February at 09:00 CET, CEO Henrik Badin and CFO Tina Tønnessen will present and comment the results. The presentation material is attached to this release.

The session will be held at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to join in person or via livestream. The streaming link will also be available for replay after the event. The session will be held in English.

To register and join the webcast, please paste the following link into your browser, click 'Attend' and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20240229_1/





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(ticker VOW).

