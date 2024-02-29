Global Protein Hydrolysates Market to Reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2028 with Notable Growth in Asia Pacific Region

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Hydrolysates Market by Product Type (Milk, Meats, Marine, Plant, Egg, Yeast), Application (Infant, Sports, Clinical Nutrition, Weight Management, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, FnB), Source, Process, Form and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein hydrolysates market is anticipated to expand significantly, from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 4.3 billion by 2028, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth reflects an increasing global focus on health, nutrition, and the prevalent demand for highly bioavailable protein sources.





Protein hydrolysates have gained traction due to their facilitative role in improved protein absorption. They are especially prominent in specialized nutrition segments such as infant nutrition, sports, and clinical applications. Their functional properties have rendered them key components in the formulation of dietary supplements, animal feed, as well as food & beverage (FnB) products.

Diverse Applications Propel Protein Hydrolysates Popularity

The multifaceted utility of protein hydrolysates across various applications is a significant factor driving market growth. With a powerful combination of enhanced bioavailability and food processing benefits, protein hydrolysates cater to the growing trend of protein fortification in an array of consumer products. The high rate of absorption positions them as a premium choice for muscle recovery in the sports community and as adaptable nutrition solutions for individuals with specific health needs.

Plant-Based Protein Hydrolysates Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Reflecting the worldwide shift towards sustainability and plant-based diets, plant protein hydrolysates are projected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly on the lookout for environmentally friendly protein sources, driving demand for plant-based hydrolysates, known for their digestibility and hypoallergenic properties.

Dry form hydrolysates are winning favor in the marketplace, credited to their long shelf life, convenience, and ease of use. Not just appealing to health-conscious individuals, these formats align with the food industry's need for practical and versatile ingredient options.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for Protein Hydrolysates

India's burgeoning fitness market and shifting dietary preferences play a pivotal role in the growing popularity of protein hydrolysates.

The overall Asia Pacific region is identified as the fastest expanding market, underlined by an increase in health awareness and nutrition-centric lifestyle changes.

The report delves into the key drivers, such as the rising demand in health, fitness, and nutritional sectors, as well as potential challenges including supply chain disruptions which may influence market dynamics.

This comprehensive research encapsulates the vital factors and trends shaping the protein hydrolysates market, presenting an invaluable analysis for businesses and stakeholders invested in the nutrition and health industries.

With in-depth market intelligence, the report is an essential tool for understanding and acting upon the opportunities within this rapidly evolving market landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Companies Profiled





Arla Foods Amba

Kerry Group PLC

Adm

Glanbia PLC

Frieslandcampina

Azelis Group

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Titan Biotech

Tatua

Cargill, Incorporated

Hofseth Biocare Asa

Armor Protéines

Krishna Enzytech Pvt Ltd

Roquette Frères

Carbery Group

Amco Proteins

Apc - Watch Them Thrive

A. Costantino & C. Spa

Ingredia

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Axiom Foods, Inc

Hiyeast

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc

Crescent Biotech

Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Kavya Pharma





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/teii4o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment