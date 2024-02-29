Germany Road Freight Transport Market Analysis, Statistics, Growth Forecasts to 2029: Top Five Companies Dachser, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV and Kuehne + Nagel Occupy 20% of Market

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Road Freight Transport - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German Road Freight Transport Market size is estimated at USD 63.88 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 74.28 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



Key Highlights

Largest Segment by Distance - Short Haul : Short-haul trucking services dominated the distance segment in Germany's road freight transport market due to the booming e-commerce industry and the increasing contribution of MSMEs in the transportation sector.

Largest Segment by Product Type - Solid Goods : Solid goods dominate the product type segment in Germany over liquid goods. Construction, textile and apparel, machinery and equipment, electronics, automobiles, and other industries are included in the solid goods category.

Largest Segment by End User - Manufacturing : The manufacturing segment, which accounts for a share of more than 20% of the country's GDP, is the largest end-user segment in Germany's road freight transport market.

Fastest Growing Segment by TruckLoad Specification - Less than Truckload : LTL is the fastest-growing specification, supported by a large number of small vendors and business owners that prefer adopting LTL services for the transportation of goods.





Germany Road Freight Transport Market Trends

The manufacturing end-user segment of the road freight transport market declined by 2.47% YoY in 2020 due to a decrease in demand for goods and the restrictions on transportation imposed by the German government to curb the spread of COVID-19. In 2020, the manufacturing segment held the maximum share of the road freight transport market in Germany, at around 40.18%, and reached 157.2 billion ton-km in volume, followed by the wholesale and retail trade segment with a share of 26.12% and a volume of 102.2 billion ton-km.

The manufacturing segment was the largest contributor to the German economy in 2021. The segment contributed around 20% to the economy, the highest among all other sectors. However, the pandemic significantly impacted the transport and storage segment, as the YoY GDP contribution declined by 5.71% in 2020 due to government restrictions. However, the segment recovered slowly in 2021, registering a 14.27% YoY growth in GDP contribution. The land transport and transport via pipelines segment contributed 40% to the total transport and storage segment.

During the forecast period (2022-2028), the construction segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.85%, followed by agriculture, fishing, and forestry, with a CAGR of 5.87%. The road freight transport market is anticipated to be driven by growing bilateral trade, booming industrialization, and revised trade policies. The length of roads has increased over the years to facilitate the timely delivery of these end-user products. The government invested USD 14.82 billion in road construction in 2020, which may further augment the growth of the road freight transport market in the future.

The German Road Freight Transport Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 20.62%. The major players in this market are Dachser, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV and Kuehne + Nagel.



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY & KEY FINDINGS



2 REPORT OFFERS



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Research Methodology



4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 GDP Distribution By Economic Activity

4.2 GDP Growth By Economic Activity

4.3 Wholesale Price Inflation

4.4 Economic Performance And Profile

4.5 Transport And Storage Sector GDP

4.6 Logistics Performance

4.7 Modal Share Of Freight Transport Sector

4.8 Length Of Roads

4.9 Export Trends

4.10 Import Trends

4.11 Fuel Pricing Trends

4.12 Trucking Operational Costs

4.13 Trucking Fleet Size By Type

4.14 Major Truck Suppliers

4.15 Road Freight Tonnage Trends

4.16 Road Freight Pricing Trends

4.17 Regulatory Framework

4.18 Value Chain & Distribution Channel Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing And Forestry

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Oil And Gas, Mining And Quarrying

5.1.5 Wholesale And Retail Trade

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Destination

5.2.1 Domestic

5.2.2 International

5.3 Truckload Specification

5.3.1 Full Truckload

5.3.2 Less Than Truckload

5.4 Containerization

5.4.1 Containerized

5.4.2 Non- Containerized

5.5 Distance

5.5.1 Long Haul

5.5.2 Short Haul

5.6 Product Type

5.6.1 Liquid Goods

5.6.2 Solid Goods

5.7 Temperature Control

5.7.1 Controlled

5.7.2 Non-Controlled



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Landscape

6.4 Company Profiles

Dachser

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

Expeditors International

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

Maersk

Raben Group

United Parcel Service (UPS)

7 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR ROAD FREIGHT CEOS



