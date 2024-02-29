1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Rhodri Whitlock 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.2061



582 £701.95 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 29 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

29 February 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850