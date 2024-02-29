Treatment.com AI Provides Corporate Update

Bolstering the Leadership Team

The Global Library of Medicine Passes Milestone of 1000+ Diseases

Treatment Provides Platform to Support Healthcare in Nairobi, Kenya





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) is pleased to provide a general corporate update. Treatment has been working diligently to continue its acceleration into the US market. A few key milestones the Company has accomplished are as follows:

Bolstering the Leadership Team

Dr. Essam Hamza, MD - Appointed Chief Executive Officer & Director

The appointment of Dr. Hamza follows a mandate to appoint a leader with a rare combination of extensive healthcare, technology and capital markets experience capable of leading the Company through the next phase of its growth. Dr. Hamza is a proven executer with a track record of successfully founding, leading and growing transformational healthcare companies. Most recently, he was the Founder, a Director and CEO of CloudMD, a Vancouver based healthcare technology company.

Dr. Hamza is a seasoned and highly successful business visionary, steeped in medical and healthcare experience via his over 20 years as a medical doctor and a business builder as the founder of several healthcare companies including CloudMD Inc. From 2019 to 2022 at CloudMD, Dr. Hamza lead the company through tremendous growth, from a handful of employees and approximately $4M in annual sales in Canada, to hundreds of employees and customers across North American and over $100M in annual sales.

Mr. David Worner - Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Worner is currently the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of GrowthPath Partners, a transactional accounting & advisory firm that services companies going through mergers and acquisitions and public offering events. Prior to founding GrowthPath, Mr. Worner was a Partner at NOW CFO, an outsourced chief financial officer and financial consulting firm. Prior to NOWCFO, Mr. Worner has worked at private-equity backed and public companies. Mr. Worner started his career in public accounting. Mr. Worner earned an undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University New Orleans.

Dr. Kevin Peterson – Appointed Chairman & Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Kevin Peterson is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Treatment.com AI Inc. He is a Professor Emeritus of Family Medicine at the University of Minnesota (UMN) Medical School and Vice President of Primary Care at the American Diabetes Association. Prior to coming to Treatment, Dr. Peterson directed the UMN Center of Excellence in Primary Care and the UMN Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub, with additional academic appointments in the Institute for Engineering in Medicine and the Institute for Health Informatics. A fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the American Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Peterson has worked extensively with the National Institutes of Health and published hundreds of scientific articles and publications on diabetes, medical engineering, clinical trials, and practice-based research. His work continues to focus on the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based methods to improve health care delivery in community settings. Dr. Peterson serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and leads the medical providers who have built the Global Library of Medicine.

Platform Enhancements - The Global Library of Medicine Passes Milestone of 1000+ Diseases

The Global Library of Medicine (the “GLM”) has been further expanded to include over 1,000 diseases & >10,000 symptoms and risk factors. This includes coverage of most common diseases. It is important to note that the GLM recognizes the “most likely diagnosis can vary” depending on the geography of the patient even if the patient presenting symptoms are similar.

Whilst utilizing AI, the GLM has been curated & evaluated by 150+ physicians globally to be correct, reliable and accurate. Perpetual evolution of the platform is both through machine learning & peer review.

Impact - Treatment Provides Software to Support Healthcare in Nairobi, Kenya

Treatment has made its platform available to healthcare workers providing valuable support to patients in the underserved communities of Nairobi. These healthcare workers have access to about 50 medicines but are often poorly trained in diagnostic approaches. Treatment’s platform provides clinical decision support to assist the healthcare workers in making an accurate diagnosis. All interactions and symptoms can then be sent and reviewed by a doctor at a local hospital.

Marketing Agreement

Further, the Company has engaged Sunburst Data Corp. of Vancouver, BC (“Sunburst”) to provide digital marketing and advertising of the Company’s business and products for a period of six months commencing February 26, 2024, in consideration of an aggregate of CAD $400,000, pursuant to an agreement dated February 26, 2024. Sunburst does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

ehamza@treatment.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Treatment.com believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.