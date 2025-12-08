Rocket Doctor AI, Health Cities and CAN Health Network Partner to Advance AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support in Alberta

Rocket Doctor AI joins forces with the CAN Health Network to deliver an AI-powered Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) in collaboration with Health Cities Alberta.





Initial rollout will take place at up to four primary care sites serving up to 20 physicians, running from December 2025 to March 2026.





The project aims to reduce intake time by 25–40% and improve diagnostic accuracy using Rocket Doctor AI’s proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM).





Goal to eventually expand CDSS province-wide across Alberta

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced a new partnership with the CAN Health Network to test its AI-powered Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) in collaboration with Health Cities. The project will launch at up to four primary care sites in Alberta to help physicians deliver faster, evidence-based, and more efficient care.

The program was developed in accordance with Health Cities’ need for an integrated, AI-powered solution capable of analyzing diverse data sources, automating routine tasks, and delivering real-time clinical recommendations. The project, running from November 2025 to March 2026, involves approximately 20 clinicians and aims to set the foundation for a potential full provincial rollout in 2026. As a CAN Health Network Primary Care Edge, Health Cities creates an environment where innovative solutions can be co-developed, validated, and adopted to address real-world health challenges.

The initiative rolls out in three phases, beginning with AI-powered patient intake through a website-embedded chatbot, followed by real-time clinician support during visits, and ultimately integration with electronic medical records (EMRs). Rocket Doctor AI’s Global Library of Medicine (GLM) is a clinically-validated decision engine developed with input from hundreds of physicians to assist providers with triage, differential diagnosis, and evidence-based care planning.

This project comes at a critical time for Alberta’s healthcare system, where staffing shortages, limited access to primary care, and increasing patient loads continue to strain clinics across the province. Recent data shows that one in five Albertans lacks a family physician , with many communities facing long wait times for basic care. This project aims to directly address these challenges by supporting clinicians with intelligent, AI-driven tools that improve efficiency and patient access.

Key anticipated outcomes include a 25-40% reduction in physician intake time, as well as improved patient satisfaction through faster and clearer communication. The CDSS is also expected to significantly reduce physicians’ administrative workload, including less time on charting, documentation, and billing.

“Partnering with CAN Health and Health Cities represents an important milestone for Rocket Doctor AI,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI. “Our mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that improve patient outcomes and restore time for meaningful patient interactions. This collaboration will help demonstrate how AI can directly support physicians on the frontlines of care.”

Rocket Doctor AI’s platform will be hosted in secure, Canadian-based data centres, aligned with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and Alberta’s Health Information Act (HIA). The modular system architecture ensures future growth, with the capability to scale across Alberta’s 4,400 providers and beyond.

“This collaboration will allow Alberta’s healthcare community to evaluate how AI can improve system efficiency and clinical decision-making in real-world settings,” said Dr. Dante Morra, Founder and CEO of the CAN Health Network. “By starting with intake and decision support, we can scale to support thousands of providers across the province.”

This project is made possible through funding and support from the CAN Health Network, a federally funded initiative designed to help Canadian companies scale innovative healthcare solutions domestically. The partnership underscores Rocket Doctor AI’s commitment to advancing equitable access to care, supporting overburdened clinicians, and modernizing healthcare delivery through responsible AI innovation.

A Commercialization Project Agreement was entered into by the parties on 12th November 2025. The Agreement details the intent of the parties to collaborate in jointly delivering a Commercialization Project. Either party may propose amendments or terminate this Agreement upon written notice.



About Health Cities



Health Cities is an independent Canadian not-for-profit dedicated to advancing healthcare by co-creating practical, scalable solutions with partners across the health continuum. We engage clinicians, innovators, industry partners, and governments to strengthen care delivery and improve health outcomes for individuals and their communities.

We validate new innovations and care models in real-world environments to de-risk adoption and enable effective integration into existing services. Health Cities helps create sustainable, accessible, and future-ready models that can keep pace with an evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit www.healthcities.ca .

For media inquiries, contact: Elizabeth Kendall, elizabeth@healthcities.ca

About CAN Health Network



Launched in 2019, the CAN Health Network is a national platform dedicated to accelerating the adoption of Canadian technology in health care. By connecting health technology innovators with hospitals, clinics, and care settings across the country, CAN Health facilitates commercialization projects that match proven Canadian solutions with real-world operational needs. This approach fosters collaboration, drives better patient outcomes, and supports a thriving domestic innovation ecosystem. The Membership Program builds on this proven model, offering even more targeted support to help companies scale and succeed.



For more information: https://canhealthnetwork.ca/

For media inquiries contact: jennifer.coulman@canhealthnetwork.ca



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.