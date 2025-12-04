Rocket Doctor Announces First in Canada Strategic Partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University to Support Clinical Education of Medical Learners on a Digital Health Platform

Rocket Doctor and Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) have formed a strategic partnership to leverage the independent physicians on the Rocket Doctor platform to expand clinical education opportunities across TMU’s Medical School.

Both organizations will collaborate on joint communications and create streamlined pathways for physicians on Rocket Doctor to engage with TMU and apply for clinical faculty roles.

Rocket Doctor will promote and facilitate clinical faculty appointments, verify physician status, support learner observation on its platform, and help coordinate physician interest and applications.

TMU will work directly with participating physicians to define responsibilities, oversee learner placements, and maintain high-quality clinical learning environments.

The partnership aims to strengthen and expand the teaching capacity of Ontario’s healthcare workforce by connecting physicians on a digital health platform with meaningful opportunities to mentor the next generation of learners.

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace Rocket Doctor Inc. (“Rocket Doctor”) today announced a new partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) designed to accelerate physician recruitment, promote clinical faculty opportunities, and enhance learner placements with independent physicians on the platform across Canada.

The partnership is designed to strengthen TMU’s clinical teaching ecosystem by making clinical faculty participation more accessible to practising physicians in the community across the country. Rocket Doctor’s uniquely distributed network allows TMU to reach clinicians across both urban and underserved regions, helping to create a wider pool of educators and a richer learning environment for medical trainees. By integrating opportunities for learner observation and mentorship across different care settings, including virtual care, the collaboration supports TMU’s vision of preparing future physicians to deliver care in diverse, technology-enabled environments.



“This collaboration reflects our shared belief that medical education should be community-driven, accessible, and deeply connected to how care is delivered today,” said Dr. Bill Cherniak, Founder & CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.. “By opening new doors for physicians to teach and mentor, we’re helping to build a stronger pipeline of clinicians who will serve learners at TMU for decades to come.”

TMU will work directly with participating physicians to ensure they have the academic guidance, resources, and support needed to deliver meaningful educational experiences. The partnership places strong emphasis on creating positive learning environments, promoting consistent communication between clinical partners and TMU clinical faculty, and ensuring learners are supported as they transition between different care settings. The result is a more flexible, modernized clinical education system that reflects the realities of today’s healthcare landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rocket Doctor as we continue to build a medical education model that reflects the reality of modern healthcare,” said Dr. Teresa Chan, Founding Dean at TMU School of Medicine. “By engaging physicians who practise across diverse communities and care settings, including virtual care, we are expanding the perspectives and experiences available to our learners. This collaboration will help us prepare future physicians who are adaptable, community-minded, and ready to meet the evolving needs of Ontario’s health system.”

This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to enhancing Ontario’s clinical education landscape by connecting academic programs with the clinicians delivering care every day across the country. By uniting TMU’s forward-looking approach to medical training with Rocket Doctor’s extensive Canada-wide network, the collaboration aims to build a more resilient healthcare workforce and expand access to care, particularly in rural and remote communities. Together, the organizations will provide learners with exposure to diverse clinical environments while creating new pathways for physicians to take on mentorship, leadership, and academic roles.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



