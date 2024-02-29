Alarum to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings on March 14, 2024

The Company Will Host a Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, on March 14, 2024, before the Nasdaq market opens, on Thursday March 14, 2024.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on March 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406 247



Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty on behalf of Alarum Technologies at +1-972523044404.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay HERE and on the Company’s website at https://alarum.io/

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, March 13, 2024, through Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13744883



About Alarum Technologies Ltd.





Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

