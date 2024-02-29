Check Point Software Technologies Ranked as a Leading Email Security Provider in Latest Industry Analyst Report

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, solidifies its leadership position in the latest Omdia Universe Email Security 2024 report. Recognized as the sole Next-Gen email security solution featured in the report, Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration was praised for its exceptional strategy implementation and unmatched protection for organizations.

The Omdia Universe Email Security 2024 report, a comprehensive analysis of the email security landscape, evaluates solutions based on their ability to meet the complex demands of today's digital environment. It places a premium on innovative strategies, execution capabilities, and the effectiveness of security measures against evolving threats. Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration distinguished itself with top marks in all categories, affirming its status as a leader in the space.

“We often say that email security is at the forefront of the linkage between cybersecurity concerns and business concerns, with attacks such as phishing and business email compromise (BEC) aiming at key business systems”, said Fernando Montenegro, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, “In our recent analysis of email security options, Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration scored well on multiple fronts, combining strong support of API-based integration with multiple techniques for securing critical email communications.”

A standout feature is Check Point's exponential customer growth paired with an unparalleled 99.8% zero-day catch rate, as showcased in the latest Miercom report. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions that address the challenges faced by businesses in safeguarding their communication channels.

“With an AI-first approach, Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration delivers superior security for email that blocks the advanced phishing and BEC attacks that other security layers miss,” said Gil Friedrich, VP of Email Security at Check Point Software. "We have been named a Leader in the latest email security analyst reviews and are honored to be named a Leader again in the Omdia report."

The report highlights several key strengths of Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration:

Collaborative Data Integration: Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration enhances cybersecurity intelligence by seamlessly integrating with other sources within the Check Point Infinity Platform, including ThreatCloud AI. This collaboration enables advanced phishing and malware analysis, setting a new standard for email security.

Broad Email Support: Harmony Email & Collaboration is not limited to just securing Microsoft email platforms. It provides extensive support for a wide array of communication tools, including Google Workspaces, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Dropbox, and Box. This wide-ranging support ensures a comprehensive security blanket across various digital workspaces.

Superior BEC Protection: Standing out among its peers, Harmony Email has been recognized for its superior capabilities in protecting against Business Email Compromise (BEC). It excels in internal email protection and advanced malicious file defense, offering a robust shield against sophisticated BEC attacks.

Advanced AI/ML Utilization: By employing specialized AI/ML models, Harmony Email & Collaboration can more accurately and efficiently identify and mitigate a wide spectrum of email-based threats. This use of cutting-edge technology underscores Check Point's commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced security measures.

To receive a complimentary copy of Omdia’s Universe Email Security Report, visit

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

About Omdia:

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.





