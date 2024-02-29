Smart Manufacturing Experience 2024 Set for June 4-5 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, are bringing the Smart Manufacturing Experience to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh June 4-5, 2024. The event connects small and medium-sized manufacturers with the technology, people and knowledge to find solutions to adopting smart technology for their businesses.



The Smart Manufacturing Experience focuses on transformative technologies that enable manufacturers to better compete in the digital manufacturing era, including AI and machine learning, data analytics, IIoT/Industry 4.0, cyber security, software/CAD-CAM, automation, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, precision machining, metrology and more.

“Advancing manufacturing in North America is our core mission, and platforms like the Smart Manufacturing Experience are a key component of accomplishing that mission. This event builds on our history of helping the small and medium-sized manufacturers that make up a large component of the industry to understand and adopt the technologies and strategies that will keep them competitive. This is a tremendous opportunity for industry members to interact and learn how smart manufacturing is impacting the world around us,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, SME executive director and CEO.

“This two-day event focuses on technical content presentations and networking opportunities to promote the exchange of knowledge between manufacturing leaders who want to transform their operations and take business performance to the next level,” says Douglas K. Woods, president, AMT. “The rapid evolvement of manufacturing demands that people step outside their daily activities, and the Smart Manufacturing Experience provides them the opportunity to educate themselves on emerging technologies, their practical applications and individuals with technical expertise.”

CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute, and Advanced Manufacturing International, join SME and AMT to host this immersive experience of interactive learning and groundbreaking technology, building on the success of the event in 2022.

Since the first event in 2018, the smart manufacturing industry has evolved and expanded, challenging small to medium-sized manufacturers to find trusted resources that will help increase their profitability and competitiveness. To assist these businesses, the 2024 event will bring together leading authorities, enabling technology providers, systems integrators and manufacturing institutes to share knowledge and demonstrate technology to help solve these challenges.

A recent study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology estimated that implementing smart manufacturing processes can reduce product defects by 30% and improve safety and sustainability by 10%. Studies by Deloitte indicate that secure smart manufacturing processes can also lead to a significant reduction in maintenance costs while increasing overall equipment effectiveness.

Manufacturing USA institutes will play a pivotal role during the event in helping to connect manufacturers with solutions. “We have developed a library of case studies that help manufacturers navigate the complex adoption of smart technologies. This event provides a wonderful opportunity to engage directly with our team where we can share this curated knowledge,” said Jillian Kupchella, CESMII communications director.

New to the event this year is CyManII, the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute. Cybersecurity is a crucial component of keeping businesses protected against threats, particularly in manufacturing, where NIST reported in 2019 that 61% of small businesses have experienced a cyberattack.

“Today, almost all of manufacturing is digitally connected, making operating systems vulnerable to attacks. Most often, small to medium-sized manufacturers simply don’t have the resources to implement cyber solutions into their operations. At this year’s Smart Manufacturing Experience, we will provide information on available cybersecurity training and R&D projects that will help them navigate this challenging environment,” said Steve Laycock, CyManII senior director of strategic engagements.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable information and insights on how to implement new technologies, train employees and enhance competitiveness while reducing costs and improving efficiency through technical presentations and networking with industry leaders.

Tooling U-SME will co-locate its tuX Workforce Conference at the Smart Manufacturing Experience, bringing together experts in training and workforce development to share best practices that help encourage the adoption of smart technologies, bridge knowledge gaps and strengthen the manufacturing community through collaboration and relationship building.

For more information on the Smart Manufacturing Experience or to register to attend, visit smartmanufacturingexperience.com.

About Smart Manufacturing

Smart manufacturing drives improvement throughout the manufacturing process, integrating software, equipment and data analytics with a skilled workforce trained to leverage these technologies, strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of the industry. Implementing smart manufacturing practices and training improves agility, quality, throughput, costs/profitability, safety, asset reliability and energy productivity.

SME has a long track record of supporting manufacturers in the transition to smart manufacturing by connecting businesses with leaders in the technology space and through comprehensive workforce training and education from Tooling U-SME.

A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, assembled by a committee including SME Chief Workforce Development Officer Jeannine Kunz and SME Board of Directors member Jian Cao, PhD, FSME, an associate vice president for research at Northwestern University, identified the growth of smart manufacturing technologies and the need for increased investment in both implementation and workforce development to assist U.S. manufacturers in keeping pace with other nations.

However, making the transition to smart manufacturing can be challenging, especially for the small and midsize companies that account for 80 % of manufacturers in the United States. To help manufacturers of all sizes better understand and successfully implement smart manufacturing systems, SME provides the Smart Manufacturing Experience platform; publishes Smart Manufacturing Magazine as the go-to resource for professionals navigating the advanced manufacturing technological landscape; and along with CESMII, engages executives to advocate for the transformation of the U.S. manufacturing ecosystem through the Smart Manufacturing Executive Council.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. Together we share one common belief: Manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity. SME accelerates new technology adoption and inspires and builds North America’s talent and capabilities in order to advance manufacturing as a diverse, thriving and valued ecosystem that drives competitiveness, resiliency and national security. We believe in technology's power and humanity's innovation to advance our society and meet many national challenges. We design new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of innovation and growth. Learn more at SME.org, or follow SME on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, Virginia, near the nation’s capital, AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. AMTonline.org

