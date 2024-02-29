Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of The Chemours Company (CC) for Potential Securities Law Violations

BOSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC).



About the Investigation

On February 29, 2024, in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, the Company stated that it had placed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer on administrative leave “pending the completion of an internal review being overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors with the assistance of independent outside counsel, which scope includes the processes for reviewing reports made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline, the Company’s practices for managing working capital, including the related impact on metrics within the Company’s incentive plans, certain non-GAAP metrics included in filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise publicly released, and related disclosures.”

Also, before the market open, Bloomberg reported that “Chemours shares s[a]nk 31% in premarket trading after the chemicals company announced management changes and delayed its earnings report.“

Contact

If you have information concerning this investigation, please contact us here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/the-chemours-company/.

