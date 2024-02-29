Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14, 2024

DEER PARK, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eton” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).



In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.



The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

* Conference call participants should register to obtain their dial-in and passcode details. Please be sure to register using a valid email address.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has four FDA-approved rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

