BigCommerce to Present at Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Forum

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm will host a virtual presentation at Canaccord Genuity’s 4th Annual eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Central Time).



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, Ted Baker, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

