FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (48,193 ) $ (183,736 ) Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.47 ) $ (1.78 ) Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.47 ) $ (1.79 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,294 $ 107,522 Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments (1)(2) $ 42,455 $ 140,938

________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividends

On February 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, payable on April 5, 2024 to the holders of record on March 27, 2024.

Business Highlights

Q4 core segment Adj. EBITDA ( 1)(2) of $42.4 million, and consolidated Adj EBITDA (1) of $33.3 million – both quarterly records.

of $42.4 million, and consolidated Adj EBITDA of $33.3 million – both quarterly records. Transtar generated Adj. EBITDA ( 1) of $23.6 million in Q4, a record, with increases in both carload volume and average rate per carload versus Q3.

of $23.6 million in Q4, a record, with increases in both carload volume and average rate per carload versus Q3. Jefferson Terminal generated Adj. EBITDA(1) of $14.3 million in Q4, averaging an all-time high of 185,000 barrels per day of throughput at the terminal.



(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.





Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com , and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI105c7053805540c195b641e1b4b5e2e0 . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 1, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 8, 2024 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations .

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@fortress.com









Exhibit - Financial Statements





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Total revenues $ 81,440 $ 71,391 $ 320,472 $ 261,966 Expenses Operating expenses 57,319 59,926 253,672 208,157 General and administrative 3,445 2,755 12,833 10,891 Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,586 982 4,140 16,844 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,163 3,079 12,467 12,964 Depreciation and amortization 20,415 18,298 80,992 70,749 Asset impairment — — 743 — Total expenses 86,928 85,040 364,847 319,605 Other (expense) income Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (17,534 ) (19,417 ) (24,707 ) (67,399 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 6,595 (1,469 ) 6,855 (1,603 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (16 ) — (2,036 ) — Interest expense (26,172 ) (21,133 ) (99,603 ) (53,239 ) Other income (expense) 2,608 (1,025 ) 6,586 (3,169 ) Total other expense (34,519 ) (43,044 ) (112,905 ) (125,410 ) Loss before income taxes (40,007 ) (56,693 ) (157,280 ) (183,049 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (90 ) (618 ) 2,470 4,468 Net loss (39,917 ) (56,075 ) (159,750 ) (187,517 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (8,313 ) (9,606 ) (38,414 ) (33,933 ) Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 16,589 14,394 62,400 23,657 Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (48,193 ) $ (60,863 ) $ (183,736 ) $ (177,241 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.47 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (1.73 ) Diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (1.73 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 103,426,793 102,747,121 102,960,812 102,747,121 Diluted 103,426,793 102,747,121 102,960,812 102,747,121









FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,367 $ 36,486 Restricted cash 58,112 113,156 Accounts receivable, net 55,990 60,807 Other current assets 42,034 67,355 Total current assets 185,503 277,804 Leasing equipment, net 35,587 34,907 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 69,748 71,015 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,630,829 1,673,808 Investments 72,701 73,589 Intangible assets, net 52,621 60,195 Goodwill 275,367 260,252 Other assets 57,253 26,829 Total assets $ 2,379,609 $ 2,478,399 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 130,796 $ 136,048 Operating lease liabilities 7,218 7,045 Other current liabilities 12,623 16,488 Total current liabilities 150,637 159,581 Debt, net 1,340,910 1,230,157 Operating lease liabilities 62,441 63,147 Other liabilities 87,530

236,130 Total liabilities 1,641,518 1,689,015 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; redemption amount of $446.5 million and $448.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 325,232 264,590 Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 100,589,572 and 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,006 994 Additional paid in capital 843,971 911,599 Accumulated deficit (182,173 ) (60,837 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (178,515 ) (300,133 ) Stockholders' equity 484,289

551,623 Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (71,430 ) (26,829 ) Total equity 412,859

524,794 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,379,609 $ 2,478,399









FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (159,750 ) $ (187,517 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 24,707 67,399 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (6,855 ) 1,603 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,036 — Equity-based compensation 9,199 4,146 Depreciation and amortization 80,992 70,749 Asset impairment 743 — Change in deferred income taxes 2,016 3,982 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives 1,125 (1,125 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,769 4,393 Bad debt expense 1,977 575 Amortization of bond discount 4,853 1,903 Change in: Accounts receivable 2,840 (3,303 ) Other assets 25,183 (7,799 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,553 7,013 Other liabilities 1,125 (4,709 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,513 (42,690 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (7,077 ) (5,996 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (4,448 ) (3,819 ) Acquisition of leasing equipment (1,724 ) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (99,022 ) (217,141 ) Investment in convertible promissory notes (36,044 ) (47,454 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 105 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,087 7,144 Net cash used in investing activities (147,123 ) (267,266 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 181,350 519,025 Repayment of debt (75,131 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (8,834 ) (13,605 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock — 291,000 Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs — (16,433 ) Distributions to Manager — (78 ) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests — 731 Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,647 ) (143 ) Settlement of equity-based compensation (2,161 ) (593 ) Net transfers to (from) Former Parent — (617,321 ) Cash dividends - common stock (12,372 ) (3,082 ) Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock (1,758 ) (1,758 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 79,447 157,743 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (62,163 ) (152,213 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 149,642 301,855 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 87,479 $ 149,642





Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders and Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (48,193 ) $ (60,863 ) $ (183,736 ) $ (177,241 ) Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (90 ) (618 ) 2,470 4,468 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 3,385 1,104 9,199 4,146 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,586 982 4,140 16,844 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 16 — 2,036 — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — (67 ) 1,125 (1,125 ) Add: Asset impairment charges — — 743 — Add: Incentive allocations — — — — Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1) 20,964 18,298 81,541 70,749 Add: Interest expense 26,172 21,133 99,603 53,239 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) (421 ) (8,063 ) 20,209 13,939 Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 16,589 14,394 62,400 23,657 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities 690 336 2,130 1,232 Add: Other non-recurring items(3) — — 2,470 — Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 17,534 19,417 24,707 67,399 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4) (5,938 ) (4,245 ) (21,515 ) (16,279 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 33,294 $ 1,808 $ 107,522 $ 61,028

____________________

(1) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $80,992 and $70,749 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $549 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,415 and $18,298 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $549 and $—, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(23,752) and $(67,658), (ii) interest expense of $34,686 and $28,702, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $27,685 and $28,399, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $445 and $616, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(18,904) and $21,218, (vi) asset impairment of $1,135 and $2,280, (vii) equity-based compensation of $5 and $382 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $(1,091) and $—, respectively.



Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(16,469) and $(19,474), (ii) interest expense of $9,520 and $7,893, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,087 and $7,883, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $138 and $241, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(742) and $(6,946), (vi) asset impairment of $1,135 and $2,246, (vii) equity-based compensation of $1 and $94 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $(1,091) and $—, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.



(4) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,412 and $470, (ii) provision for income taxes of $578 and $670, (iii) interest expense of $7,391 and $5,491, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,752 and $9,699, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $63 and $(53), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $307 and $1, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $6 and $1, (viii) asset impairment of $2 and $—, and (ix) other recurring items of $4 and $—, respectively.



Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $508 and $118, (ii) provision for income taxes of $509 and $176, (iii) interest expense of $1,833 and $1,462, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,802 and $2,608, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2 and $(3), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $280 and $(116), (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $3 and $—, and (viii) other recurring items of $1 and $—, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson Terminal Repauno Power and Gas Four Core Segments Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 19,495 $ (6,776 ) $ (4,202 ) $ (10,549 ) $ (2,032 ) Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,403 ) 2,244 239 — 80 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 648 2,186 461 — 3,295 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 184 1,254 — 23 1,461 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — — — — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — — Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1) 5,002 12,809 2,420 — 20,231 Add: Interest expense 32 8,301 712 — 9,045 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) — — — 3,331 3,331 Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock — — — — — Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities 690 — — — 690 Add: Other non-recurring items(3) — — — — — Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities — — — 12,292 12,292 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4) (16 ) (5,687 ) (235 ) — (5,938 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 23,632 $ 14,331 $ (605 ) $ 5,097 $ 42,455





Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson Terminal Repauno Power and Gas Four Core Segments Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 49,999 $ (36,720 ) $ (22,489 ) $ (5,249 ) $ (14,459 ) Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (561 ) 2,468 496 — 2,403 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,394 5,865 1,770 — 9,029 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 737 1,370 — 94 2,201 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 937 — — — 937 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — 1,125 — 1,125 Add: Asset impairment charges 743 — — — 743 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1) 19,590 49,465 9,336 — 78,391 Add: Interest expense 2,284 32,443 2,557 3 37,287 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) — — — 29,987 29,987 Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock — — — — — Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities 2,130 — — — 2,130 Add: Other non-recurring items(3) 1,339 1,131 — — 2,470 Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities — — — 9,949 9,949 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4) (71 ) (20,328 ) (856 ) — (21,255 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 78,521 $ 35,694 $ (8,061 ) $ 34,784 $ 140,938

____________________

(1) Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,260 and $48,916 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $549 and $549, respectively.

(2) Power and Gas

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) net loss of $(11,201) and $(8,858), (ii) interest expense of $8,565 and $31,109, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,526 and $26,146, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $138 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(742) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $1,135 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $1 and $5 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $(1,091) and $(1,091), respectively.

(3) Railroad

Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: Railroad severance expense of $1,339.

Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares of $1,131.

(4) Railroad

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $2 and $4, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(5) and $(1), (iii) interest expense of $1 and $6, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $14 and $49, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $— and $1, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $3 and $6, (vii) asset impairment of $— and $2 and (viii) other recurring items of $1 and $4, respectively.

Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $478 and $1,309, (ii) provision for income taxes of $500 and $551, (iii) interest expense of $1,789 and $7,242, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,640 and $10,920 and (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $280 and $306, respectively.

Repauno

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $28 and $99, (ii) provision for income taxes of $14 and $28, (iii) interest expense of $43 and $143, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $148 and $523 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2 and $63, respectively.



