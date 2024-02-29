First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable March 15, 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCPK:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2024. The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration is unchanged from the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.49% based on the $14.25 share price for the last reported trade as of February 28, 2024.



First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates nine offices in southwest Indiana and one office in Henderson, Kentucky.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.