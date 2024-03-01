Animal Disinfectants Market with Remarkable Share by 2028

Chicago, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Animal Disinfectants Market refers to the sector of the economy that involves the production, distribution, and sale of disinfectant products specifically designed for use in animal care and agriculture. These disinfectants are used to maintain hygiene and control the spread of diseases among livestock, poultry, and other animals. The animal disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period in terms of value.

The market includes various types of disinfectants such as sprays, powders, liquids, and wipes that are formulated to effectively kill or inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Animal disinfectants play a crucial role in preventing the transmission of diseases within animal populations, thereby ensuring the health and productivity of livestock, and supporting the overall sustainability of animal husbandry practices.

Dairy Cleaning Segment Poised for Steep Ascendancy in Animal Disinfectants Market

The dairy cleaning segment is poised for significant growth, projected to claim the highest share of the animal disinfectants market from 2023 to 2028 in terms of value. This surge is underpinned by several factors. Firstly, maintaining pristine hygiene in dairy farming is paramount to safeguarding animal health and optimizing productivity. Disinfectants play an indispensable role in eradicating harmful pathogens and curbing disease transmission within dairy facilities. Secondly, escalating consumer demands for premium-quality dairy products underscore the importance of stringent cleanliness and disinfection standards. Lastly, regulatory mandates and industry guidelines pertaining to dairy hygiene propel the demand for animal disinfectants in this segment.

Liquid Segment Poised for Exponential Growth in Animal Disinfectants Market

The liquid segment is slated to experience unprecedented growth in the animal disinfectants market. This projection is substantiated by several compelling reasons. Firstly, liquid disinfectants are lauded for their user-friendly nature and versatile application, rendering them indispensable across diverse animal facilities. Moreover, liquids excel in penetrating surfaces and ensuring thorough disinfection, aligning with the heightened emphasis on biosecurity and disease prevention. As such, the escalating demand for efficient and adaptable liquid disinfectants is anticipated to fuel the exponential growth of this segment.

Europe Emerges as Pinnacle Market for Animal Disinfectants

Europe has emerged as the leading market for animal disinfectants, boasting the largest growing share in terms of value in 2028. This supremacy is underpinned by several pivotal factors. Europe's substantial presence in livestock and poultry farming positions it as a cornerstone market for animal disinfectants. Furthermore, stringent regulations and standards governing animal health and welfare necessitate the utilization of top-tier disinfectants. Additionally, growing awareness surrounding zoonotic diseases and the imperative of biosecurity measures further galvanize demand for animal disinfectants in the European market, cementing its preeminent status.

Key Players in the Market

Neogen Corporation (US)

GEA Group (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Zoetis (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

Stockmeier Group (Germany)

Kersia Group (France)

Ecolab (US)

Albert Kerbl GmbH (Germany)

PCC Group (Germany)

G ShepherdAnimal Health (UK)

Sanosil AG (Switzerland)

