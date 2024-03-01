Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 6, 2024

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 6, 2024. INBS will provide an update on the Company’s growth and financial performance in 2023, among other topics.



Spiro Sakiris, INBS’ Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present from 3:40 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Link to register: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650531&tp_key=ca9510e531&sti=inbs

Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on emerginggrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link to the webcast will be released after the event for convenient access.

Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions throughout the event.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/

