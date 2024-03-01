Turnover of Apranga Group in February 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 21.9 million in February 2024 and increased by 14.3% compared to February 2023.



In January through February 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 46.0 million and increased by 9.3% year-to-year.

In January-February 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.0% year-to-year, in Latvia grew by 14.9% and in Estonia increased by 5.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (99 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering an area of 90.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 0.1% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



