Investigation of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) complied with federal securities laws. On February 21, 2024, Community Health disclosed that on “January 11, 2024, we received a Civil Investigative Demand from the Department of Justice for documents and information relating to a variety of subjects, including practices and procedures related to utilization review, inpatient admissions and inpatient dialysis at our hospitals.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.



